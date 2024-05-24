3 suspects in MP Anar murder case remanded to DB police for 8 days

The Jhenaidah-4 MP went missing after he went to Kolkata to seek medical treatment

A Dhaka court has remanded three suspects in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar to the custody of the Detective Branch of police for eight days for interrogation.

Arrestees Amanulla Sayeed alias Shimul Bhuiyan alias Shihab aka Fazl Mohammad Bhuiyan, 56, Tanvir Bhuiyan, 30, and CelestyRahman, 22, were taken to the court of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate around 2:30pm on Friday. DB police then requested they be remanded for 10 days for questioning.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi heard the police petition and granted the DB eight days to interview each of the suspects in their custody, said Sub Inspector Jalal Uddin, the general registration officer for the court police.

No lawyers represented the suspects at the hearing. Abdus Sattar Dulal, the additional public prosecutor for the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, stood for the state.

“It is a brutal incident,” he said. “The very thought of killing someone in this way makes one shudder. For the sake of a fair investigation, they should be remanded in this case.”

Celesty, who was in the dock, spoke and claimed that she had ‘no idea’ about the incident.

After a 10-minute hearing, the judge remanded the three suspects.

Earlier on Thursday, Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid, the chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch, had shown the three arrested in a case started by Anar’s daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka.

However, Dorin had not named anyone in the case, which included allegations of abduction with intent to murder the parliamentarian.

Anar had entered India by the Darshana-Gede border on May 11. He had been staying with a friend named Gopal Biswas. Biswas filed a general diary at the police station on May 18 after Anar went missing.

Later, the news of Anar’s killing was published by Kolkata media outlets on Wednesday. The reports said his body was found in a multi-storey apartment block in the city’s New Town area.

But Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the MP’s body had yet to be found, even though his murder had been confirmed.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dhaka DB police said that the mastermind of Anar’s murder was a Bangladeshi-American named Akhtaruzzaman aka Shahin Mia and that extremist leader Amanullah aka Shimul had carried out the murder.

Additional Commissioner Harunor had said that the murder plan was laid out at residences in Dhaka’s Gulshan and Bashundhara about a month before the Kolkata killing.

The DB police said it was difficult to recover the parliamentarian’s body as it was dismembered into small pieces and dumped.

Police officials have not confirmed the motive for the killing.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a team of three detectives from India arrived in Bangladesh and spoke to the suspects as part of their investigation into the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP in Kolkata. Afterwards, Additional Commissioner Rashid said the arrestees had given the same accounts to the Indian detectives.

“[Indian] police are trying to match the information with what they have learned from a suspect arrested in India to try and locate MP Anwarul Azim Anar’s body or the pieces of his body and recover them.”