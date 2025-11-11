Bank manager among 3 jailed for up to 14 years for embezzling customer funds

A court has sentenced two suspects to 14 years in prison each and another suspect to eight years in jail for embezzling Tk 26.5 million from a bank customer through forgery and deception.

The court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Mizanur Rahman delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

The convicts are Md Ifthekharul Kabir, former priority banking manager of Eastern Bank Limited’s (EBL) Chandgaon branch; Azam Chowdhury, a resident of the Chandgaon residential area in the city; and Zakir Hossain Bappy, a resident of Madhyam Rampur in Chattogram’s Halishahar.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Public Prosecutor Mokarram Hossain told bdnews24.com the court sentenced Ifthekhar and Azam to 14 years in prison each, while Zakir Hossain received an eight-year prison term.

Another suspect, Farzana Hossain Fancy, was acquitted.

All three convicts were present in court during the announcement of the verdict.

Mohammad Lutful Kabir Chandan, the ACC’s deputy director in the Integrated District Office in Chattogram, filed the case against four suspects on Oct 14, 2019.

The ACC case came following an investigation prompted by a general diary filed with the Chandgaon Police Station against Iftekhar on Aug 22, 2019, by EBL.

On Apr 18, 2019, an EBL customer, Kona Dey, had gone to EBL’s OR Nizam Road branch to take a loan out against her Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR). But she was surprised to find out there had been no FDR opened under her name.

EBL soon found out that Iftekhar had deceived many customers in the same way since joining the office on Jul 3, 2014.

Iftekhar had taken a loan of over Tk 19.46 million out against an FDR worth Tk 22.9 million, opened by another EBL customer, Abul Mansur Khan.

By forging the customer’s signature, the accused transferred a total of Tk 26.57 million from Abul Monsur’s account and misappropriated them.

The embezzlement took place between Nov 23, 2016, and Jun 6, 2017.