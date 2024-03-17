12 suspects arrested over killing of college student in Cumilla

Law-enforcing agencies have arrested a dozen suspects over the killing of a college student during clashes for control of a small passenger vehicle stand in Cumilla.

The main suspect arrested by police is Fazle Rabbi, 30, while the other arrestees are his father Khalilur Rahman, 60, Md Sumon, 28, Rashed, 38, Kawsar, 20, Riaz, 26 and Soleman 38.

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested another five people over the incident. They are- Md Halim, 55, Sajal, 30, Omar Faruque, 24, Bachchu Mia, 35 and Ibrahim 25.