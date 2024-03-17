12 suspects arrested over killing of college student in Cumilla

Law-enforcing agencies have arrested a dozen suspects over the killing of a college student during clashes for control of a small passenger vehicle stand in Cumilla.
The main suspect arrested by police is Fazle Rabbi, 30, while the other arrestees are his father Khalilur Rahman, 60, Md Sumon, 28, Rashed, 38, Kawsar, 20, Riaz, 26 and Soleman 38.
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested another five people over the incident. They are- Md Halim, 55, Sajal, 30, Omar Faruque, 24, Bachchu Mia, 35 and Ibrahim 25.
Main suspect Rabbi was arrested in the Bishnupur border area of Cumilla around 1am on Sunday after police tracked him by using technology during his attempt to flee to India, said the district’s Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan.
Police also recovered arms from the arrestees and an operation to capture the other suspects was under way, Mannan said.
The student, Jamil Hasan Arnab, was shot dead at the Shashangacha Laguna stand during the clashes between the groups led by Abul Kashem, and Rabbi and Alauddin after Jumma prayers on Friday afternoon.
His mother Jhorna Akter filed a murder case on Saturday night at Kotwali Model Police Station. She named 25 people and 35 unidentified suspects in the case.