Yunus suggests Hasina government behind labour law case against him

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has suggested that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is behind the labour law case in which he and three others have been sentenced to six months in prison.

Hasina, a staunch critic of Yunus and the Grameen Bank he founded, and senior minister have repeatedly denied government influencing the case against the microcredit pioneer.

“Let me be clear about one thing – the government, from all its levels, has been saying they did not file the case. But you [journalists] know the fact. Why don’t you say something? Who has done this? The government or the workers?” he asked while speaking to reporters after appealing against the verdict on Sunday.

The Labour Appellate Tribunal also upheld bail to Yunus and the other convicts in the case, and fixed Mar 3 to review the case documents and the labour court's verdict.