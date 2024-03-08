Seats are reserved for women in parliament, but scopes are limited for work

The parliament leader occasionally divides the responsibilities of areas or districts among the reserved seat MPs for development efforts.

The current number of reserved seats for women in the parliament is 50. The National Assembly extended the maintenance of the reserved seats for the next 25 years following the 17th amendment to the Constitution.

The 50 MPs elected to the reserved seats in the 12th parliament took their oath of office on Feb 28 following their nomination by the parties, who are allocated the reserved seats in proportion to the constituencies they have won.

During the launch of the orientation programme for the newly elected reserved seat MPs on Mar 3, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said, nobody can come to parliament unelected, while the MPs from reserved women's seats are elected by parliament.

“The Constitution is the supreme law of Bangladesh. The state is governed in the light of this. All activities of the parliament are conducted under the rules of procedure. The women MPs must have a proper understanding of the order.”

Leading rights activist and social worker Aroma Dutta, granddaughter of Language Movement legend and 1971 martyr Dhirendranath Dutta, has become a reserved seat MP for the second term. She vowed to work for the development of the Cumilla district.

“The importance of the MPs in reserved women’s seats is much as it’s a new circle. It would have been better if they were given an orientation to the rules and responsibilities of MPs”

“The reserved seat MPs have a great scope to work in the policy level and standing committee. They are specially experienced in organising and women empowerment,” Dutta said.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, the finance and planning secretary of the Awami League who is serving her third straight term as a reserved seat MP, believes there are no restrictions for reserved seat MPs alongside those who are directly elected to parliament after winning the elections.

Nurun Nahar Begum, a reserved seat parliament member representing the opposition Jatiya Party, said the government has to ensure that women MPs can play their role in parliament.

Even though the facilities and powers are the same, the stakeholders emphasised there should be no discrimination in the allocation of development projects.

Citing the patriarchal social structure and obstacles faced by women in many sectors, the Jatiya Party vice chairman said, “Women have to face many problems when they go to work. Many of them have to endure abusive language. This needs to be changed. Women are trying their best to continue working.”

All 350 MPs share equal functions and power, said AK Mohammad Hossain, a former joint secretary at the Parliament Secretariat.