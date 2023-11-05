Assailants torch bus, vandalise autorickshaw in Dhaka during BNP blockade

A bus driver has suffered burn injuries after a group of arsonists set fire to his vehicle in Dhaka’s Khilgaon during a fresh 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

An autorickshaw was also vandalised by protesters near the capital's BAF Shaheen College.

An Ashim Paribahan bus was torched in Meradia’s Bashpotti area around 7:30 am on Sunday, according to Inspector MA Hasan of Khilgaon Police Station. Its driver, 30-year-old Md Sabuj, has been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery.