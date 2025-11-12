21 of 22 newly appointed High Court judges sworn in

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has sworn in 21 newly appointed judges of the High Court Division, with another judge set to take his oath later after missing the ceremony for health reasons.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the top court’s Judges' Lounge on Wednesday afternoon.

The justices who took the oath are Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, Md Mansur Alam, Syed Zahed Monsur, KM Rasheduzzaman Raja, Md Jabid Hossain, Mubina Asaf, Kazi Waliul Islam, Aynun Nahar Siddiqua, Md Abdul Mannan, Tamanna Rahman Khalidi, Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud, Md Hamidur Rahman, Nasrin Akter, Sathika Hossain, Syed Md Tajrul Hossain, Md Toufiq Inam, Yusuf Abdullah Sumon, Sheikh Tahsin Ali, Foyej Ahmed, Md Sagir Hossain, and Sikder Mahmudur Razi.

Supreme Court Registrar General Mohammad Habibur Rahman said Justice Syed Enayet Hossain was unable to attend the ceremony because he is ill and hospitalised. His swearing-in will be held later, he added.

Judges from both Supreme Court divisions, Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, and relatives of the newly sworn-in judges were present at the event.

Registrar General Habibur conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

The government formalised the positions of 22 new High Court judges, who were appointed as additional judges after the July Uprising, by making them permanent on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification under the president’s order later confirming the appointments.

The ministry's notification said the appointments would take effect from the moment their oaths are taken.