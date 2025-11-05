Fire breaks out in 14-storey building in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur

A fire has broken out on the ground floor of a 14-storey building in the Kaderabad Housing area of Dhala’s Mohammadpur.

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence said they received information that a fire had broken out at an electrical meter board on the ground floor of a building next to Alhaz Mockbul Hossain College around 12pm on Wednesday.

Fire Service Duty Officer Rozina Akhter said firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the flames under control by 12:30pm.

“The Fire Service took a child to the hospital after she fell ill due to the smoke,” she said.

Residents of the building hurried downstairs when news of the fire spread, triggering panic.

Mohammadpur Police Station chief Kazi Rafiq told bdnews24.com that the fire was contained quickly and did not spread.

“There were no major casualties,” he said, adding that the situation had returned to normal.

The Fire Service believes the blaze originated from a short circuit.