Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 05, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Fire breaks out in 14-storey building in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur

The Fire Service says the blaze originated from a short circuit

Fire breaks out in 14-storey building in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Nov 2025, 02:02 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2025, 02:02 PM

Related Stories
Candidates must use own party symbol, even in alliance: ordinance
Candidates must use own party symbol, even in alliance: ordinance
Woman’s body found in gunny sack in Dhaka
Woman’s body found in gunny sack in Dhaka
Snubbed BNP leader’s supporters block Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway
Snubbed BNP leader’s supporters block Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway
Reform conflict: Will what didn't happen in 8 months occur in 7 days?
Reform conflict: Will what didn't happen in 8 months occur in 7 days?
Read More
Ex-police ombudsman of Northern Ireland to visit Bangladesh
Ex-police ombudsman of Northern Ireland to visit Bangladesh
Coast Guard rescue 11 fishermen adrift at sea
Coast Guard rescue 11 fishermen adrift at sea
Democrats sweep first major elections of second Trump term
Democrats sweep first major elections of second Trump term
Elderly man ‘killed by cousins’ over land feud in Ctg
Elderly man ‘killed by cousins’ over land feud in Ctg
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More