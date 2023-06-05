4 die as truck crashes into autorickshaw in Naogaon

Four people died and another person was injured after a truck crashed into an autorickshaw in Naogaon’s Mohadevpur.

The accident occurred on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in the Bagachara area of Hat-Chakgouri Bazar on Monday afternoon, said Mozaffar Hossain, chief of Mohadevpur Police Station.

Three of the dead have been identified as autorickshaw driver Pappu Sardar, 50, Nazmul Islam, 22, and Tanvir Ahmed Chowdhury, 24.