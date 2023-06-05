    বাংলা

    4 die as truck crashes into autorickshaw in Naogaon

    Three autorickshaw passengers died on the spot and another died on the way to the hospital

    Naogaon Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 June 2023, 11:46 AM
    Updated : 5 June 2023, 11:46 AM

    Four people died and another person was injured after a truck crashed into an autorickshaw in Naogaon’s Mohadevpur.

    The accident occurred on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in the Bagachara area of Hat-Chakgouri Bazar on Monday afternoon, said Mozaffar Hossain, chief of Mohadevpur Police Station.

    Three of the dead have been identified as autorickshaw driver Pappu Sardar, 50, Nazmul Islam, 22, and Tanvir Ahmed Chowdhury, 24.

    The autorickshaw was headed from Mohadevpur to Naogaon town when it crashed head-on into a truck in the Hat-Chakgouri Bazar area. Three of the autorickshaw passengers died on the spot.

    The incident was reported and rescue workers were quickly dispatched to the scene, said Deputy Director Mahmudul Hasan of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    “Three dead bodies were recovered from the crushed autorickshaw. The injured were taken to hospital, where another died.”

    Another victim, critically injured, was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said OC Mozaffar.

    The bodies have been taken to the Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue.

    “They will be handed over to their families once the dead have been identified."

    The truck was seized after the accident, but neither the driver nor the assistant were detained, police said.

