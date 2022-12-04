Hasina underscores focus on strengthening armed forces with modern weapons

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government prioritised the procurement of state-of-the-art weapons and military hardware to strengthen the armed forces of Bangladesh.
"We are working to make the armed forces professional and strong as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We have added new composite and para commando brigades to the army and collected modern weaponry for every force,” she said while addressing a ceremony marking the President Parade 2022 marking the graduation of cadets of the 83rd BMA Long Course at the Bangladesh Military Academy in Chattogram on Sunday.
Hasina said her government is implementing the “Forces Goal 2030” to build a time-befitting technology knowledge-based military force.
In line with the goal, three new infantry divisions, three new brigades and 58 small and large units across the country have been formed along with the establishment of the Sheikh Russel Cantonment at Zajira. Three more garrisons are being built in Mithamoin, Rajbari and Trishal, she said.
The Forces Goal 2030 is an ambitious defence strengthening plan laid out by the Hasina administration in 2009 to expand and modernise the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force.
The aim, later revised in 2017, is to build a three-dimensional force capable of conducting multi-platform warfare.
During her speech, Hasina asked the new army officer cadets to serve the country and uphold the spirit of the Liberation War with patriotism and as competent and morally-driven professionals.
The prime minister later took a chopper to Chattogram city to address an Awami League rally at the Polo Ground.