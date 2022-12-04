Hasina underscores focus on strengthening armed forces with modern weapons

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government prioritised the procurement of state-of-the-art weapons and military hardware to strengthen the armed forces of Bangladesh.

"We are working to make the armed forces professional and strong as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We have added new composite and para commando brigades to the army and collected modern weaponry for every force,” she said while addressing a ceremony marking the President Parade 2022 marking the graduation of cadets of the 83rd BMA Long Course at the Bangladesh Military Academy in Chattogram on Sunday.