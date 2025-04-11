Her videos often have scenes in which her children are brought in front of the camera as she forcibly cuts their hair

TikToker ‘Cream Apa’ arrested after viral videos show her ‘abusing’ her own children

Police have arrested a woman known on social media as “Cream Apa,” following allegations that she physically abused her children to create online video content.

The woman, identified as Sharmin Shila, was arrested in Savar municipal area on Thursday, according to Md Kamal Hossain, investigation officer at Ashulia Police Station.

The arrest was made a day after a formal complaint was filed against her.

Savar Upazila Women’s Affairs officer Kazi Israt Zaman filed the case on Wednesday night.

Authorities confirmed the charges were filed under Section 70 of the Children’s Act, which addresses child assault, harassment, and indecent exposure.

Sharmin, a make-up artist who resides in the Ashulia Police Station area, is known for marketing a variety of cosmetic creams.

She also maintains an active presence on Facebook and TikTok, where she regularly shares videos featuring her children.

One such clip, posted on Mar 30 from her personal Facebook account, quickly went viral.

Sharmin was seen grabbing her daughter’s mouth with one hand while forcing her to eat what appears to be cake.

Her videos often have scenes in which her children are brought in front of the camera as she forcibly cuts their hair, dyes it, places heavy earrings on them, and subjects them to scolding, verbal abuse, slapping, and other forms of physical punishment.

The complaint alleges that for more than a year, Sharmin has consistently mistreated the children, failing to provide proper care and instead subjecting them to repeated cruelty to go viral on social media.

The case dossier also states that Sharmin’s behaviour has led to both physical and psychological distress for the children.

“I took the initiative to file this case because the teachings she’s passing on to her children are inappropriate,” said Israt.

“She has apologised, but our goal is for her to abandon this practice. This should also serve as a warning to others engaged in similar behaviour.”