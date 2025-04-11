A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal weakens

Nor'wester sweeps through Dhaka as light rain follows

The residents of Dhaka have witnessed a nor'wester blowing winds at the highest speed this season, accompanied by light showers.

Meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir said it began on Thursday afternoon, with its highest speed recorded at 5:38pm, reaching 66 kmph.

"At that time, there was light rain. This is the highest-speed nor'wester of the current season.”

He added that a distinct low-pressure system had formed in the Bay of Bengal but weakened on Thursday.

On Thursday, the highest temperature recorded in the capital was 35.8°C.

Chattogram's Sitakunda logged the highest temperature across the country at 37.5°C.

A mild heatwave persisted in seven districts, but the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted a gradual reduction in its intensity.

The forecast for Friday suggests that scattered thunderstorms, along with gusty winds and light rain, may affect parts of Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, as well as areas in Chattogram, Khulna, and Barishal.