30 shops gutted as fire sweeps through Noakhali trade hub

A fire has burnt down at least 30 shops at the Railway Market in the trade hub of Chowmuhani in Noakhali.

The blaze erupted around 5 am on Wednesday and it swept through the market afterwards, according to Purna Chandra, acting director of Noakhali Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Locals noticed the flames after the Fajr prayers and rushed to the scene to put out the fire, but it began spreading across the market by then, said traders who lost their shops to the fire.