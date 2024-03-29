Gone in 2 minutes: Train tickets sell like hotcakes as Eid holidays near

The demand for train tickets has surged markedly as the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays loom on the horizon.

On Friday, tickets for Apr 7 were sold out within two minutes of going live.

Bangladesh Railway began the online-only ticket sales on Mar 24, anticipating Eid to be on Apr 11.

The sales are set to continue until Mar 30. Authorities are also planning to offer tickets for Apr 10-12, subject to the moon's sighting.

On the sixth day of sales, tickets for western routes were available in the morning while seat bookings for eastern routes can be made from 2pm.

The demand for advance tickets was light on the first day of the sales, but it escalated quickly, with all tickets being sold out within half an hour on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. By Thursday, tickets were gone in just five minutes.