One dead, 1,052 hospitalised with dengue fever in a day

The number of patients hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease this year stands at 82,120

At least one person has died and 1,052 new patients have been hospitalised with dengue across Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

The number of patients hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease this year has risen to 82,120. The total number of deaths from the illness this year now stands at 422.

The Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS, said as many as 405 new patients were hospitalised in the Dhaka Metropolitan Area over the period.

In addition, 159 were hospitalised in the Dhaka Division, 35 in the Mymensingh Division, 137 in the Chattogram Division, 140 in the Khulna Division, 74 in the Rajshahi Division, 12 in the Rangpur Division, 85 in the Barishal Division, and five in the Sylhet Division.

As many as 3,993 patients are currently undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals across the country. Of them, 1,620 are hospitalised in the capital and 2,373 are outside Dhaka.

The DGHS has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

Since then, a record 321,179 dengue hospitalisations were logged in 2023. That year also saw the most deaths with 1,705.