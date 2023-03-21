Bangladesh’s 2018 polls were ‘not considered free or fair’: US

Bangladesh’s 2018 parliamentary election, where Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League won a third consecutive term, was neither free nor fair, according to a US government report on the state of human rights in the country.

“This election was not considered free and fair by observers due to reported irregularities, including ballot box stuffing and intimidation of opposition polling agents and voters,” a report by the US State Department covering incidents up to 2022 said.

“During the campaign leading to the election, there were many credible reports of harassment, intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and violence that made it difficult for many opposition candidates and their supporters to meet, hold rallies, or campaign freely.”

The Awami League also used law enforcement to bring cases and charges against opposition leaders, the report said.

“The BNP claimed police implicated thousands of BNP members in criminal charges related to political demonstrations during the year and detained many of the accused. Human rights observers claimed many of these charges were politically motivated.”

The Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling party’s student wing, also came under scrutiny.

“[They] reportedly carried out violence and intimidation around the country with impunity, including against individuals affiliated with opposition groups.”

The country’s security forces also committed numerous abuses, the report said. Widespread reporting also suggests that security force abuse and corruption receives widespread impunity, the report said.