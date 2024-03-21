Doctors investigate as 5 die of fever, vomiting in remote Rangamati hills

A team of doctors from the Health Services Division have begun treating a group of patients suffering from high fever, vomiting blood, and stomach aches in Rangamati’s remote Barkal Upazila.

The seven-member medical team arrived at Chandabi Ghat village in Bhushanchara Union on Thursday afternoon, said Nihar Ranjan Nandi, Rangamati Civil Surgeon.

Five people have died of similar symptoms from January to Mar 17. The Health Services Division dispatched a team to the area once the incident was reported.

“Seven members of the team, under the leadership of Barkal Upazila Health and Family Plannign Officer Mong Kyching Sagar, have divided into three groups and are going door-to-door to treat those with fever, hemoptysis and abdominal pain,” the civil surgeon said.