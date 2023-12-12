Khawaja Tower in Dhaka’s Mohakhali catches fire again

Khawaja Tower in Dhaka’s Mohakhali, where a deadly blaze occurred on Oct 26, has caught fire again.



The fire was doused quickly after it broke out from an air-conditioner on the seventh floor on Tuesday afternoon, said Kazi Shahan Haque, chief of Banani Police Station.

"Thankfully, no one has been injured in the incident," he said.



The latest fire incident spread panic among the people inside the 14-storey building, where the previous blaze killed at least three people, the police officer said.

Ershad Hossain, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said they did not receive any news of a fire breaking out in the building.

It took more than 16 hours to douse the fire in October.