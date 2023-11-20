    বাংলা

    Crude bomb blast rocks Dhaka court premises amid BNP’s hartal

    The blast takes place 20 minutes after a chaotic row in the courtroom duing the hearing of BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul’s bail plea

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Nov 2023, 01:20 PM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2023, 01:20 PM

    A crude bomb explosion has rocked the premises of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court in Dhaka amid the 48-hour hartal called by BNP.

    Tapas Pal, an additional public prosecutor, said that the crude bomb blast took place near the flagpole in front of the court building around 4 pm on Monday.

    Some 20 minutes earlier, a chaotic row took place in the courtroom when the state sought more time for the hearing of BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s bail plea.

    No casualties have been reported, said Zafar Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

    “We are launching an investigation to find out who did this.”

    RELATED STORIES
    3 buses torched in Ctg amid BNP-Jamaat hartal
    3 buses torched in Ctg
    The incidents occur amid a 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami
    A view of the place where a crude bomb exploded outside the Awami League’s headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Sunday, Nov 19, 2023.
    1 injured in crude bomb blast outside AL office
    Despite the opposition protests, the Awami League office has been overcrowded for two days because of the sales of nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary polls
    Chhatra Dal leader arrested over crude bomb blast in Uttara amid blockade
    Chhatra Dal leader held over crude bomb blast in Uttara
    The arrestee, Kazi Mohammad Hasan, is the former vice president of the Gazipur Metropolitan Chhatra Dal
    Traffic light on Dhaka streets amid daylong BNP hartal
    Light traffic on Dhaka streets amid hartal
    No processions or protests in solidarity with the strike were seen in the Jatrabari, Kajla, and Shonir Akhra areas as of 10 am

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps