Crude bomb blast rocks Dhaka court premises amid BNP’s hartal

The incidents occur amid a 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami
A crude bomb explosion has rocked the premises of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court in Dhaka amid the 48-hour hartal called by BNP.
Tapas Pal, an additional public prosecutor, said that the crude bomb blast took place near the flagpole in front of the court building around 4 pm on Monday.
Some 20 minutes earlier, a chaotic row took place in the courtroom when the state sought more time for the hearing of BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s bail plea.
No casualties have been reported, said Zafar Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
“We are launching an investigation to find out who did this.”