Police set up checkpoints on key highways ahead of BNP’s Saturday rally

Police have ramped up security measures by setting up several checkpoints on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, including Siddhirganj's Mouchak, ahead of the BNP's divisional rally in the capital on Dec 10.

Law enforcers have been conducting searches on Dhaka-bound buses at the checkpoints since 9 am on Thursday.

Inspector Habibur Rahman of Siddhirganj Police Station said police are on high alert to prevent any violent incident around the BNP rally. They are checking vehicles for explosives, he added.