Body of another missing child floats up in Jamalpur river, raising toll to 5

The bodies of all five children who went missing after entering the Jhinai River to bathe have now been recovered in Jamalpur's Madarganj Upazila.

Locals found the body of the last remaining missing child from the river on Sunday morning, according to Sub-Inspector Ziaul Haque Zia of the Shyamganj Kalibari Police Investigation Centre.

The latest victim, Boishakhi, was the daughter of farmer Hossain Mia from Charbhatiyani village in Madarganj upazila.

The children disappeared on Friday after going into the river following a football game. Four of the bodies were found over the next two days by Fire Service divers.