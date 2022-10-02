Bangladesh mandates online payment of land mutation fees

In a bid to alleviate the hassle and hardships faced by applicants at land offices, the government has taken the registration process for mutation, or change of a property's title ownership in the Khatiyan (record of rights), online.

A fee of Tk 1,100 must be paid online for any correction to the record and the provision of the mutation ledger, according to the land ministry.

The e-mutation process was launched on Oct 1 and from Sunday, the first working day of the week, land offices will no longer accept payment for these services in cash, the ministry said in a public notice.