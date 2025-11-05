Ratargul crisis: Illegal fishing and tourist litter endanger Sylhet’s freshwater swamp forest

Environmentalists are raising alarm over the deteriorating condition of Ratargul, the freshwater swamp forest in Sylhet, citing both tourists’ carelessness and authorities’ negligence.

The forest’s delicate ecosystem is also under threat from illegal fishing at night using nets that destroy biodiversity.

Declared a wildlife sanctuary in 2015, Ratargul is jointly managed by the Forest Department and the local co-management committee to ensure its protection and sustainable use.

Masum Billah, Forest Department officer for Sylhet Ratargul, said: “When tourist pressure is high, many people discard waste. The garbage is promptly cleared, but everyone must remain conscious.”

Once considered Bangladesh’s only freshwater swamp forest, Ratargul spans 1,345 hectares, one of 22 freshwater swamp forests globally. Later several other were found, including Jugirkandi Mayabon, Bujir Bon, and Lokkhi Baor.

The forest contains 204.25 hectares, declared a special biodiversity conservation area by the Forest Department on May 31, 2015.

Located along the Gowainghat River, which joins the Sari Gowainghat and Chengir canals, the forest’s dominant species is Koroch. Trees are submerged four to seven months annually; during the monsoon, water depth reaches 6–9m, with 3m water levels in other months.

As water recedes, small canals form walking paths while aquatic fauna shelter in forest depressions.

PLASTIC POLLUTION

Visitors enter Ratargul from Majher Ghat, Chourangi Ghat, or Motor Ghat. From the docks, tourists board boats to explore the forest toward the watchtower. Rows of trees are submerged in water, creating a mesmerising canopy.

However, boats lack trash bins, and visitors often leave plastic bottles and food packaging in dry forest areas. Some plastic is entangled in the branches of Koroch, Hijol, and Murta trees.

A boatman said, “We forbid tourists from throwing plastic in the water, but many ignore us. If it happens away from our sight, it remains until we can collect it. There is one worker assigned to remove plastic from the forest, though I rarely see them at work.”

Local youth journalist Tawhid Rahman Shah added, “Plastic waste is visible in several parts of the forest, yet there are no arrangements for trash disposal at the docks or within the forest.”

Mahbub Alam, president of Gowainghat Upazila BNP and Ratargul co-management committee, said: “Bamboo baskets for garbage on boats are damaged. We plan to make new wooden ones. Two people clean waste daily, and sometimes we assist. We request tourists not to take items into the forest, but many do. Awareness is key.”

Boat tours cost Tk 750 from Majher and Chourangi Ghats, Tk 850 from Motor Ghat. Tickets are Tk 57.50 per person, Tk 30 for students.

ILLEGAL FISHING

Local sources report that a group lays nets for fishing at night, increasing the number of their nets over time. They use “China Duari” nets that trap small fish and aquatic plants, harming biodiversity. Occasional raids confiscate nets and impose fines, but the syndicate continues operations.

Mahbub said, “Unscrupulous people place prohibited nets at night. Forest officials, committee members, and boatmen conduct joint raids. In one operation, 31 nets were seized in a single day.”

Masum said, “Ratargul is a living ecosystem, home to fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and hundreds of wildlife species. Prohibited nets destroy small fish and egg-laying species, threatening the forest’s ecological balance.”

Environmentalist Prof Mohammad Zahirul Haque added, “Sand extraction from nearby canals and China Duari nets inside and around the forest are harming local fish species. Biodiversity is under severe threat, affecting both the environment and tourism.”

DILAPIDATED ROADS

Visitors travel to Ratargul from Dhopa Gul Shaheed Minar in Sylhet via autorickshaw. Large potholes and water-filled depressions make travel hazardous, especially along five kilometres of the 26km route, including Tilapara, Pathangao, Sidergul, Saheb Bazar, Motor Ghat, and Choumuhni Bazar.

Locals and drivers report frequent accidents. Tourist Ahmed Salman Chowdhury urged rapid repair. Forest worker Sona Mia said poor roads delay visitors and discourage tourism.

Local officials confirmed repair plans: Executive Engineer KM Faruk Hossain of LGED said tenders are approved and the contractor will start work soon, with a budget exceeding Tk 20 million.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Sarwar Alam confirmed both road and forest plastic clean-ups are under way.