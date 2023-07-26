RAB arrests driver over bus crash that killed 17 in Jhalakathi

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the driver of the bus that plunged into a roadside pond in Jhalakathi Sadar four days ago, leaving 17 passengers dead.

Mohon Khan, 40, was apprehended in Gazipur on Wednesday morning, ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB’s legal and media affairs said.

On Monday, police arrested Md Faisal alias Mizan, who was the supervisor of the vehicle.

The incident on Saturday also left 35 people injured as the bus of Bashar Smriti Paribahan veered out of control and rolled into the pond in Jalkathi Sadar’s Chotrakanda area. The driver and supervisor fled after the incident.