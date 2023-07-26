RAB arrests driver over bus crash that killed 17 in Jhalakathi

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the driver of the bus that plunged into a roadside pond in Jhalakathi Sadar four days ago, leaving 17 passengers dead.
Mohon Khan, 40, was apprehended in Gazipur on Wednesday morning, ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB’s legal and media affairs said.
On Monday, police arrested Md Faisal alias Mizan, who was the supervisor of the vehicle.
The incident on Saturday also left 35 people injured as the bus of Bashar Smriti Paribahan veered out of control and rolled into the pond in Jalkathi Sadar’s Chotrakanda area. The driver and supervisor fled after the incident.
Initially, police believed that a tyre burst made the driver lose control of the vehicle, leading to the casualties. But the surviving passengers said the bus was packed to the brim, with some even travelling on its roof.
The supervisor Mizan himself was on the roof of the vehicle, locals told the RAB.
“Mohon was driving the bus at a recklessly high speed while arguing with passengers over the fare," RAB-8's Maj Jahangir Alam said on Monday.
“He tried to overtake an autorickshaw that suddenly came into his view, but failed to do so and the vehicle fell into the pond.”
Mizan survived as he was on the vehicle's roof, Jahangir added.
On Sunday, Sub-Inspector Sushangkar of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station filed a case in connection with the incident against the driver, his aide, and the supervisor
The district administration also formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the accident.