July 25 2022

    বাংলা

    Boeing defence workers to strike in St Louis area over pay issues

    A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing Co defence locations will strike at the locations starting Aug 1

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2022, 4:57 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2022, 4:57 AM

    A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing Co defence locations in the St Louis area said on Sunday the workers rejected the company's defence contract offer and will strike at the locations starting Aug 1.

    "Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our members' 401(k) plan," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said in a statement. It added that union workers will not accept a contract that is not fair and equitable. "We will not allow this company to put our members’ hard-earned retirements in jeopardy," the union added.

    Workers at the three plants in Missouri and Illinois build the F-15, F-18, T-7A trainer, and the MQ-25 unmanned refueler.

    Boeing said Sunday it "is disappointed with Sunday’s vote to reject a strong, highly competitive offer. We are activating our contingency plan to support continuity of operations in the event of a strike."

    Boeing had offered an additional $3,000 ratification bonus if workers had approved the three-year contract by Sunday rather than an earlier proposal to make additional $1,000 annual contributions to workers 401(k) plans.

    Boeing's 401(k) offer included a company match of workers contributions up to 10% of workers' salaries along with an automatic contribution of 2% for 2023 and 2024.

    The current contract is set to expire on Monday, Jul 25.

    RELATED STORIES
    China's home-grown C919 jet nears certification as test planes complete tasks
    China's home-grown C919 jet nears certification
    The state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China said that six test planes have finished the testing tasks
    Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
    Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
    A Boeing 737 Biman Bangladesh flight experienced technical difficulties at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport after taking on passengers. With the air conditioning turned off, ...
    Flights briefly disrupted at UK's Luton airport as heat damages runway
    Flights briefly disrupted at UK's Luton airport as heat damages runway
    Flights to and from Britain's London Luton airport were temporarily disrupted on Monday after soaring temperatures caused a defect in its runway, prompting airlines to delay or divert their planes.
    Cathay Pacific charts hopeful course for Hong Kong
    Cathay Pacific charts hopeful course for Hong Kong
    Strict quarantine rules are keeping Hong Kong isolated but Cathay Pacific Airways is charting a hopeful path as it expects to restore 25% of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity by the end of the year. ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher