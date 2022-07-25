Boeing defence workers to strike in St Louis area over pay issues

A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing Co defence locations in the St Louis area said on Sunday the workers rejected the company's defence contract offer and will strike at the locations starting Aug 1.

"Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our members' 401(k) plan," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said in a statement. It added that union workers will not accept a contract that is not fair and equitable. "We will not allow this company to put our members’ hard-earned retirements in jeopardy," the union added.

Workers at the three plants in Missouri and Illinois build the F-15, F-18, T-7A trainer, and the MQ-25 unmanned refueler.