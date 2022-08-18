Boeing, Northrop to join White House-backed advanced manufacturing programme

Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman are joining a White House-backed compact to help smaller US-based suppliers increase the use of 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies.

The voluntary programme, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM).

Driven by 3D printing, the technology allows complex shapes to be built in layers from particles of plastic or metal. The Biden administration views it as an innovation that will enable US manufacturers to flourish and create jobs.

The programme, Additive Manufacturing Forward (AM Forward) is organized by non-profit Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO America).

"The supply chain crisis isn’t just about building out ports. It’s about building up parts – right here in America’s small business factories," said ASTRO America's CEO, Neal Orringer.