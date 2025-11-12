Home +
November 12, 2025

Turkey says 20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash

Ankara has not yet provided a reason for its deadliest military incident since 2020

20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash: Turkey
Wreckage lies at the site of the Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crash near the Azerbaijani border, in Sighnaghi municipality, Georgia, Nov 11, 2025, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 11:39 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 11:39 AM

