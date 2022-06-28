Biman launches direct Hajj flights from Sylhet
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2022 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2022 03:27 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started operating direct flights to Saudi Arabia from Sylhet's MAG Osmani International Airport to allow Hajj pilgrims in the flood-hit north-eastern region to travel without any inconvenience.
The first Hajj flight from Sylhet departed for Jeddah with 419 passengers on board on Tuesday
The next flight to the capital of the Gulf kingdom is scheduled for Jun 30, the flag carrier said in a statement.
This year, 60,000 Bangladeshis are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage. Biman will transport 30,000 pilgrims on 67 flights, including two on the Sylhet-Jeddah route.
After six days of closure due to the devastating floods in the northeast, the Sylhet airport resumed flight operations on Jun 23 after the runway was clear of floodwaters.
Several planes operate out of the airport daily, travelling mostly to and from Dhaka and London.
