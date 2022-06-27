Biman to start direct flights from Dhaka to Toronto on Jul 27 

The airlines made the announcement with a press release on Sunday night.

Passengers can buy tickets from any of Biman's sales centres, Biman-approved travel agencies, the airline's website and call centres. However, those residing in Canada cannot yet purchase tickets from travel agencies.

Biman launched an ‘experimental commercial flight’ from Dhaka to Toronto on Mar 26. Following the event, the national carrier announced several dates for the launch of flights but later reneged. Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, managing director of Biman, said on Jun 1 that flights would start operating from Jun 28.

Two flights will run on the Dhaka-Toronto route every week. Flights from Dhaka will depart every Sunday and Wednesday and flights from Toronto will depart for Dhaka on the same days. The state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used on the Dhaka-Toronto route.

Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to Toronto will get a 15 percent discount on the original fare of the tickets (both one-way and return) if they purchase them by Jul 20. However, passengers who will purchase departure tickets (both one-way and return) from Canada within Jul 20 will receive a 25 percent discount on the original fare. To make use of the discount, passengers have to travel between Jul 27 and Aug 20. If they decide to travel after Aug 20, they will only receive a 15 percent discount.

Ticket prices may vary slightly depending on the exchange rate. An additional 10 percent discount is available on ticket purchases after using the promo code BGWEB2022 on Biman's website.

SCHEDULE

Flight BG 305 will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Toronto every Wednesday at 3:30 am (Bangladesh time). The plane will land in Turkey’s Istanbul at 9 am (local time) for refuelling. It will depart from Istanbul after an hour's break and arrive in Toronto at 1:55 pm (local time).

On Sundays, flight BG 305 will leave Dhaka at 3 am and land in Istanbul at 8:30 am (local time) for refuelling. The flight will depart from Istanbul at the end of an hour's break and reach Toronto at 1:25 pm (local time).

A flight from Toronto will leave for Dhaka every Wednesday at 7:30 pm (local time). The plane will fly continuously for 16 hours without any break and land at Dhaka airport at 9:30 pm (local time) on Thursday.

Every Sunday, another plane will depart from Toronto at 9 pm (local time) and reach Dhaka at 11 pm (local time) on Monday.