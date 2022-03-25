Three more months for Biman to fly Dhaka-Toronto regularly: state minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2022 02:42 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2022 02:42 AM BdST
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali has said it will take at least three more months for Biman Bangladesh Airlines to start flying Dhaka-Toronto direct amid deliberations over an experimental flight slated for Mar 26.
An announcement on Saturday afternoon said the tickets of flight BG 305 were up for grabs and travellers will be able to book tickets on Biman’ website, and through call centre and authorised travel agents.
But a sales representative said not even the return tickets were available for ordinary people. The authorities did not say who would take the flight.
People related to the aviation industry wondered why the authorities initiated the costly test flight.
At a press conference on Thursday, the state minister said he and other government officials will travel to Canada on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the first test flight.
In a written statement, Mahbub Ali said the direct flight path was arranged to meet demands from the Bangladeshi expatriates living in Canada.
“We’ve been hoping to begin the Canada flight for the last couple of years. We decided to launch it on Mar 26 to commemorate Independence Day after the Canadian authorities finalised everything. We held a press briefing to announce it.
“But right after the conference, we received a mail stating they [Canadian authorities] require 12 weeks to automate the boarding process. Later, we requested them to let us make the first flight on the special day.
“It's a prestige issue for us. We put enough thought behind it. It's important to start it on Mar 26.”
The Canadian high commissioner in Dhaka, Lilly Nichols highlighted the significance of this air connectivity at the press conference.
The countries engage in $3 billion trade annually while more than 100,000 Bangladesh-origin people are now Canadian citizens and over 8,000 students study there, she said.
Direct flights will improve communication between the two countries, she said.
Asked why it will take three months more for the service to begin, she said the flights involve high-level technical matters and issues, including security, still need to be worked out.
Mahbub Jahan Khan, a director of Biman, said maximum Tk 40 million will be spent on the test flight.
He claimed the tickets were not exclusive, but 36 were sold to passengers – 30 for the economy class at Tk 75,800 each and six for business class at Tk 111,000.
“We'd never said tickets were sold out.”
Citing a Biman market research, he said they found passengers prefer direct flights even if it means they have to pay more.
“It'll be a premium product. I hope our expatriates will agree to pay Tk 10,000 to Tk 20,000 more.”
The test flight will have 130 to 140 passengers onboard. The regular flights
will carry 220 to 230 passengers.
- China Eastern pilots were highly experienced
- Boeing jet crashes in China with 132 people on board
- 4 die as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
- Novoair to resume Kolkata flights Mar 27
- US airline ticket sales exceed a milestone for first time
- Russian law creates new hurdle for foreign plane lessors
- Bermuda suspends permits for Russian-operated planes
- Hundreds of planes stranded in Russia
- China Eastern pilots were highly experienced, adding to crash’s mystery
- China Eastern Airlines Boeing jet crashes in China, state media says
- US military aircraft with four on board crashes in Arctic Norway
- Novoair to resume daily Kolkata flights Mar 27
- US airline ticket sales exceed a 2019 milestone for the first time
- Russian law creates new hurdle for foreign plane lessors
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Study finds microplastics in human blood for first time
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Bangladeshis dread the battle with bureaucracy to get a birth certificate
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
- Bangladesh tribunal sentences ex-Jamaat MP Khalek Mondol, Rokunuzzaman to death over war crimes in Satkhira
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading