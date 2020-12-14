Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2020 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 02:33 PM BdST
The government has announced that the flights of airlines bringing passengers from abroad without COVID-negative certificates will be suspended for up to four weeks.
“It is observed with great concern that recently some airlines are carrying passengers without PCR-based COVID-19 negative certificates and sometimes even COVID-19 positive passengers are being carried,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh said in a notice on its website.
Considering the pandemic situation, the authorities have instructed all airlines operating in and out of Bangladesh to strictly adhere to the rules that made it compulsory for the passengers to carry COVID-negative certificates.
CAAB also asked the airlines to refrain from carrying COVID-positive passengers and those without PCR-based COVID negative certificates.
Failure to comply with the measures will result in the suspension of one flight on the first breach and three flights on the second breach, while all scheduled flights will be suspended for a week on the third, according to the notice.
A total of four breaches will lead to the suspension of all flights for a minimum of four weeks.
- E-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters
- Asian nations could mandate vaccine shots for travellers: AirAsia
- COVID clearance mandatory for inbound passengers
- How one airline’s pandemic hurt hits everyone
- Air travel was gaining momentum. Now what?
- US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
- Vistara launches Dhaka flights
- UAE's flydubai to start direct Israel flights
Most Read
- Hifazat-e Islam is becoming ‘neo-Razakar’, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- Discovery of OC Pradip’s drug links led to Sinha murder: RAB
- RAB finds no proof of narcotics charges against Sinha’s co-workers Shipra and Sefat
- Families of martyred intellectuals await justice 7 years after verdict against Mueen, Ashraf
- Bangladesh to grow by maintaining friendly ties with all: Hasina
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Bangladesh records 1,355 new virus cases, another 32 die
- Chinese dams under US scrutiny in Mekong rivalry
- Failing to repay loans, many Bangladeshi migrant workers lost properties: study