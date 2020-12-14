Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach

“It is observed with great concern that recently some airlines are carrying passengers without PCR-based COVID-19 negative certificates and sometimes even COVID-19 positive passengers are being carried,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh said in a notice on its website.

Considering the pandemic situation, the authorities have instructed all airlines operating in and out of Bangladesh to strictly adhere to the rules that made it compulsory for the passengers to carry COVID-negative certificates.

CAAB also asked the airlines to refrain from carrying COVID-positive passengers and those without PCR-based COVID negative certificates.

Failure to comply with the measures will result in the suspension of one flight on the first breach and three flights on the second breach, while all scheduled flights will be suspended for a week on the third, according to the notice.

A total of four breaches will lead to the suspension of all flights for a minimum of four weeks.