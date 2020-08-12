US-Bangla Airlines to resume Kuala Lumpur flights on Aug 16

The private airline will operate flights on the route two days a week in line with the all the heath and travel guidelines issued by the governments of Bangladesh and Malaysia, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

US-Bangla flights will depart Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport for Kuala Lumpur at 8:50am on Thursday and Sunday. The return flight will take off at 3:50pm (local time) on the same day.

Bangladesh barred incoming flights from all European countries, except the United Kingdom, on Mar 16 as the government enforced a shutdown to limit the spread of the infection.

After stretching the prohibition several times since, Bangladesh resumed flights on international routes on Jun 16 and continued flights to and from London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and China out of 17 countries. Also, transit passengers are allowed to travel from Dhaka to Qatar.