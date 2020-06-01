India orders airlines to keep middle seat vacant if passenger load permits
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2020 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 05:06 PM BdST
Airlines have been ordered to keep the middle seat empty if passenger load factors and seat capacity allow for it, India's aviation regulator said in a notice to domestic and international carriers.
However, members of the same family would be allowed to sit together, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its notice, issued on Sunday and seen by Reuters.
The regulator did not elaborate on what load factors or seat capacity would require the middle seats to be left vacant.
If a seat between two passengers is occupied, the DGCA said, the person in that seat must be provided with additional safety gear such as a 'wrap-around gown' apart from the face mask and face shield that airlines already have to provide to everyone on board.
- Wealthy flyers worried about virus turn to private jets
- Britain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs
- Rehab plan for Thai Airways
- Afghan airlines at risk of collapse
- Latin American airline Avianca files bankruptcy
- US airlines endorse passengers temperature checks
- Britain to quarantine travellers for 14 days
- CAAB explains why China flights hasn’t stopped
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says
- Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
- SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday
- Former Bangladesh Television deputy DG Mustafa Kamal Syed dies from COVID-19
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams rises to 82.87%
- Tanker truck drives into protesters as US cities fear another night of violent protests
- NASSA Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, three family members contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload approaches 50,000
- Plasma therapy fails to save Dhaka University teacher from COVID-19