Home > Aviation

Major US airlines endorse temperature checks for passengers

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 May 2020 08:49 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 08:49 AM BdST

A major US airline trade group on Saturday said it backed the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checking the temperatures of passengers and customer-facing employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines for America, which represents the largest US airlines including American Airlines, United Airlines , Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, said the checks "will add an extra layer of protection for passengers as well as airline and airport employees. Temperature checks also will provide additional public confidence that is critical to relaunching air travel and our nation’s economy."

A US official said Saturday no decision has been made on whether to mandate the checks, but said the issue is the subject of extensive talks among government agencies and with US airlines and added a decision could potentially be made as early as next week.

One possible route would be for a pilot project or to initially begin temperature checks at the largest US airports. Questions remain about what the government would do if someone had a high temperature and was turned away from a flight.

US officials said the temperature checks would not eliminate the risk of coronavirus cases but could act as a deterrent to prevent people who were not feeling well from travelling.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske told employees during a town hall meeting Wednesday that no decision had been made regarding possible temperature checks of passengers at airports and that questions remained about where such checks might take place and which agency might perform them.

"It’s been a discussion that’s been ongoing for several weeks now," he said.

A TSA spokesman did not immediately comment Saturday.

Frontier Airlines said on Thursday it would begin temperature screenings for all passengers and crew members on June 1 and bar anyone with a temperature at or exceeding 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).

The move, the first among major US airlines, followed the industry mandating facial coverings for all passengers and heightened cleaning procedures to address coronavirus concerns.

The airline group said having temperature checks performed by the TSA "will ensure that procedures are standardised."

The endorsement comes amid signs of a modest travel rebound from historic lows. On Friday, TSA screened 215,444 people at airport checkpoints, the first time the number topped 200,000 since March 26. But that is still a fraction of the 2.6 million screened on the equivalent day last year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tail Fins of British Airways planes are seen parked at the Heathrow airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues on Mar 31. REUTERS

Britain to quarantine travellers for 14 days

CAAB explains why China flights hasn’t stopped

Biman suspends flights until May 15

Acquanetta Garth wipes down her surroundings on an American Airlines flight at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on March 3, 2020. The New York Times

Air travellers take extreme precaution

Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis

People pass through the Boeing campus in Renton, Wash, March 23, 2019. The New York Times

Boeing to restart production in Washington

Rows of empty seats of an American Airline flight are seen, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disruption continues across the global industry, during a flight between Washington DC and Miami, in Washington, US, Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Airline industry needs state aid: Lufthansa

An Emirates Airline Boeing 777-200LR lands at Mexico City International Airport during its first route from Dubai via Barcelona to Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS

Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.