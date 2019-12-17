Home > Aviation

Boeing to suspend 737 MAX production in January

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Dec 2019 10:00 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 10:00 AM BdST

Boeing Co is temporarily halting 737 production in January for the first time in more than 20 years as the grounding of the planemaker's best-selling MAX after two fatal crashes looks set to last well into 2020.

Boeing, which builds the 737 south of Seattle, said it will not lay off any employees during the production freeze, though the move could have repercussions across its global supply chain and the US economy.

The decision, made by Boeing's board after a two-day meeting in Chicago, follows news last week that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would not approve the plane's return to service before 2020.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months, costing the plane manufacturer more than $9 billion so far.

Until now Boeing has continued to produce 737 MAX jets at a rate of 42 per month and purchase parts from suppliers at a rate of up to 52 units per month, even though deliveries are frozen until regulators approve the aircraft to fly commercially again.

Halting production will ease a severe squeeze on cash tied up in roughly 375 undelivered planes, but only at the risk of causing industrial problems when Boeing tries to return to normal, industry sources said. Supply chains are already under strain due to record demand and abrupt changes in factory speed can cause snags.

In 1997, Boeing announced a hit of $2.6 billion including hundreds of millions to deal with factory inefficiencies after it was forced to suspend output of its 737 and 747 lines due to supply chain problems.

Boeing said it will continue P8 production of the military version of the 737.

Boeing's shares closed down 4% on Monday and fell 1% after hours. Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, its biggest supplier, closed down 2%.

Spirit, which makes the MAX fuselage along with other parts such as pylons, said on Monday it would work with Boeing to understand any changes to the production rate.

Analysts highlighted Safran SA and Senior Plc as other suppliers that could experience disruptions.

Airlines with 737 MAX jets and orders also face added uncertainty after already scaling back flying schedules and delaying growth plans due to the grounding. Southwest Airlines Co, the largest 737 MAX customer, said last week it had reached a confidential compensation agreement with Boeing for a portion of a projected $830 million hit to operating income in 2019 from the grounding.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ed Pierson, a former manager on the Boeing 737 Max production line who is about to testify before Congress, in Southworth, Wash., Dec. 7, 2019. Pierson, who called on Boeing to shut down the Max production line last year to no avail, believes production problems may have contributed to two deadly crashes. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times)

Boeing 737 Max was ‘plagued with production problems’

FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. Reuters

Norwegian Air to end some flights

Passengers board a Lion Air flight at the Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport in Balikpapan, Indonesia, Oct 15, 2019. While Boeing has faced intense scrutiny after two fatal crashes in less than five months, Lion Air has escaped similar attention, despite obvious failings that contributed to the disaster of Flight 610. The New York Times

Lapses plague Lion Air, year after disaster

Flights to and from Ctg suspended

FILE PHOTO: Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane is parked on the tarmac of Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 15, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Jet design rules to get tougher

Founder of Lion Air Group Rusdi Kirana walks with Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, as they inspect the facilities of Batam Aero Technic (BAT) at Hang Nadim International airport in Batam island, Indonesia, August 14, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M N Kanwa/ via REUTERS

Boeing 737 MAX families set for crash report briefing

Passengers try to reach the airport as the road was blocked during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain Oct 14, 2019. REUTERS

45 flights cancelled in Spain

Biman to get 2 more Boeing jets

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.