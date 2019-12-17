Boeing to suspend 737 MAX production in January
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2019 10:00 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 10:00 AM BdST
Boeing Co is temporarily halting 737 production in January for the first time in more than 20 years as the grounding of the planemaker's best-selling MAX after two fatal crashes looks set to last well into 2020.
Boeing, which builds the 737 south of Seattle, said it will not lay off any employees during the production freeze, though the move could have repercussions across its global supply chain and the US economy.
The decision, made by Boeing's board after a two-day meeting in Chicago, follows news last week that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would not approve the plane's return to service before 2020.
The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months, costing the plane manufacturer more than $9 billion so far.
Until now Boeing has continued to produce 737 MAX jets at a rate of 42 per month and purchase parts from suppliers at a rate of up to 52 units per month, even though deliveries are frozen until regulators approve the aircraft to fly commercially again.
Halting production will ease a severe squeeze on cash tied up in roughly 375 undelivered planes, but only at the risk of causing industrial problems when Boeing tries to return to normal, industry sources said. Supply chains are already under strain due to record demand and abrupt changes in factory speed can cause snags.
In 1997, Boeing announced a hit of $2.6 billion including hundreds of millions to deal with factory inefficiencies after it was forced to suspend output of its 737 and 747 lines due to supply chain problems.
Boeing said it will continue P8 production of the military version of the 737.
Boeing's shares closed down 4% on Monday and fell 1% after hours. Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, its biggest supplier, closed down 2%.
Spirit, which makes the MAX fuselage along with other parts such as pylons, said on Monday it would work with Boeing to understand any changes to the production rate.
Analysts highlighted Safran SA and Senior Plc as other suppliers that could experience disruptions.
Airlines with 737 MAX jets and orders also face added uncertainty after already scaling back flying schedules and delaying growth plans due to the grounding. Southwest Airlines Co, the largest 737 MAX customer, said last week it had reached a confidential compensation agreement with Boeing for a portion of a projected $830 million hit to operating income in 2019 from the grounding.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Boeing 737 Max was plagued with production problems, whistleblower says
- Norwegian Air to end routes from Sweden, Denmark to US, Thailand
- Lapses plague Lion Air, year after disaster
- Flights suspended at Chattogram airport for 14 hours ahead of cyclone
- After Boeing crashes, jet design rules to get tougher for all
- Lion Air 737 MAX families set for crash report briefing
- Forty-five flights cancelled in Barcelona, airport suffers little damage
- Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
- Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
Most Read
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- Evening is not the only commercial course Dhaka University offers
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty a Razakar
- Trump poised this week to become third US president impeached
- Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34
- Masked men vandalise Victory Day venue in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh celebrates 48th Victory Day
- President Hamid, PM Hasina attend Victory Day parade