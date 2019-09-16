Home > Aviation

Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Sep 2019 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 01:24 PM BdST

Previous Next
Honeybees have descended on an Air India aircraft, delaying the flight that had already returned twice from the runway following a snag.

The bees were detected on Sunday morning when the plane’s cabin crew was trying to open the door to allow members of a delegation from Bangladesh to get off, reports The Telegraph, a Kolkata based newspaper.

The flight could take off after fire tenders dispersed the swarm by spraying water. The swarm had settled on the left windscreen of the aircraft and the windows, said sources. Seeing the bees the crew decided against opening the aircraft’s door.

The Calcutta-Agartala flight (AI743), carrying 136 passengers, was scheduled to take off at 9.40am, according to the newspaper.

“There was a technical problem due to which the take off was delayed. Then the aircraft was stalled by bees. The fire services department was called and finally the aircraft could take off at 12.40pm,” said an Air India spokesperson.

Airport sources said the flight had taxied to the runway twice and returned because of the snag.

Members of a Bangladesh delegation after reaching Agartala. The photo was taken from actress Rokeya Prachi’s Facebook page

Members of a Bangladesh delegation after reaching Agartala. The photo was taken from actress Rokeya Prachi’s Facebook page

The 18-member Bangladeshi delegation — including information minister Hasan Mahmud and actress Rokeya Prachy — was on its way to the Tripura capital to attend a three-day film festival being organised by the Bangladesh government. The festival was to start this afternoon.

“Because of the delay we have requested the organisers to defer the inauguration,” Mahmud told Metro from onboard the flight.

Most members of the delegation were upset because they had to remain seated inside the aircraft for over three hours. Some complained the airline staff had kept them in the dark about the problem and handled the situation “unprofessionally”.

“Had the airline replaced the aircraft that developed snag, it would have been better,” said Mahmud.

Airport officials said some members of the delegation wanted to get off the aircraft and make other arrangements for their journey to Agartala. “The crew was trying to open the door to let them out when they noticed the bees,” an official said.

“There are no big trees in the vicinity. We are searching the hangars to find out if there is any beehive,” said airport director Kaushik Bhattacharya.

In September 2012, bees had settled on four aircraft of Jet Airways and an aerobridge within six hours. The same month an IndiGo flight was delayed by 21 minutes because bees had settled on the right wing of the aircraft.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational Image: A pilot looks out of the cockpit of an Airbus A350 aircraft as it is parked at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England July 13, 2014. Reuters

Pilot’s coffee spill forces flight to turn around

Biman gets new MD

File Photo: People queue inside Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport. Reuters

BA pilot strike: What you need to know?

Yangon international airport terminal is seen in Yangon, Myanmar, November 29, 2018. Picture taken November 29, 2018. Reuters

Myanmar airport closes after plane skids off runway

Rescue workers work at the wreckage of a US-Bangla airplane after it crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 12, 2018. REUTERS

Compensation for aviation disasters to rise

PM inaugurates Biman’s ‘Gangchil’

Founder of Lion Air Group Rusdi Kirana walks with Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, as they inspect the facilities of Batam Aero Technic (BAT) at Hang Nadim International airport in Batam island, Indonesia, August 14, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M N Kanwa/ via REUTERS

More 737 MAX jets urgently required: Lion Air co-founder

FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2019. REUTERS

Jet Airways sale suffers setback

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.