Mokabbir Hossain named Biman MD

The public administration ministry issued a notice on his appointment on Thursday.

The government has appointed Mokabbir Hossain as MD after the approval of the Biman board of directors, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mohibul Haque told bdnews24.com.

Biman Director (Flight Operations) Captain Farhat Hasan Jamil has been acting as the MD and CEO of the national flag carrier since Apr 30 when the board had relieved AM Mosaddique Ahmed of his responsibilities on charges of irregularities.

In March, Biman circulated a recruitment notice looking for candidates for the posts of MD, CEO and deputy managing director or DMD. However, Biman did not find any suitable candidates for the posts of MD and CEO in the applicant pool.

The Biman board of directors proposed appointing Mokabbir to the posts on Sep 3.