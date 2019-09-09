British Airways pilot strike: Here is what you need to know

“If you are travelling on (or around) 9 or 10 September British Airways says do not go to the airport. Check your flight status in Manage My Booking instead. You can also call British Airways to discuss other available flight options,” Huffington Post says in a report.

As the pilots have planned another strike for Sept 27, British Airways says it will be in contact with the passengers of flights scheduled for that day over the next few weeks if their flight is set to be impacted.

For passengers who booked flights through travel agents, the advice is to discuss arrangements for booking with the agents directly.

Other passengers, who are flying on the days around the strikes, have been asked to prepare for some disruption as planes and pilots are relocated for subsequent journeys.

The passengers should also consider additional costs such as airport parking incurred as a result of the strikes.

They are advised to keep receipts for these extra costs, and BA says it will look at refunding them on a case-by-case basis, according to Huffington Post.

The cost of separate hotel or accommodation bookings that cannot be used may need to be claimed from the passengers’ travel insurance.

The airline said flights operated by its subsidiary BA CityFlyer and its franchises SUN-Air, in Scandanavia, and Comair, in South Africa, were not affected by the strike action.