PM inaugurates Biman’s new 787-8 Dreamliner ‘Gangchil’

The prime minister commissioned the new aircraft, called ‘Gangchil’, at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning before taking a tour inside the plane.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will take off to Abu Dhabi at 5.30 pm on Thursday, said Farhat Hasan Jamil, acting managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

This is the third Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in the flag carrier’s fleet. The Gangchil is made up of a total 271 seats, of which 24 are business class with the remainder being economy class.

Business class passengers will have access to a host of modern amenities, including internet and phone services.

Biman had signed a contract with US airplane manufacturer Boeing in 2008 for the purchase of 10 new airplanes.

This included four 777-300 ERs, two 737-800s and four Dreamliner 787-8s.

Gangchil, the third Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at the flag carrier’s disposal, flew directly to the country from Seattle on Jul 25, taking the tally of aircraft owned by Biman to nine.

Biman currently boasts 15 aircraft in its fleet, six of which are hired planes.

‘Rajhongsho,’ the fourth Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and the 10th purchased by Biman, will arrive in Bangladesh on Sept 12, said Farhat Hasan Jamil.

Hasina has named all 10 Boeing aircraft in Biman’s fleet. These are—Palki, Arun Alo, Akash Pradip, Ranga Probhat, Meghdut, Mayurponkhi, Akashbina, Hongshobolaka, Gangchil and Rajhongsho.