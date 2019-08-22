Home > Aviation

PM inaugurates Biman’s new 787-8 Dreamliner ‘Gangchil’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Aug 2019 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 02:27 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the latest addition to Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ fleet, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, ahead of its maiden passenger flight.

The prime minister commissioned the new aircraft, called ‘Gangchil’, at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning before taking a tour inside the plane.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will take off to Abu Dhabi at 5.30 pm on Thursday, said Farhat Hasan Jamil, acting managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

This is the third Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in the flag carrier’s fleet. The Gangchil is made up of a total  271 seats, of which 24 are business class with the remainder being economy class.

Business class passengers will have access to a host of modern amenities, including internet and phone services.

Biman had signed a contract with US airplane manufacturer Boeing in 2008 for the purchase of 10 new airplanes.

This included four 777-300 ERs, two 737-800s and four Dreamliner 787-8s.

Gangchil, the third Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at the flag carrier’s disposal, flew directly to the country from Seattle on Jul 25, taking the tally of aircraft owned by Biman to nine.

Biman currently boasts 15 aircraft in its fleet, six of which are hired planes.

‘Rajhongsho,’ the fourth Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and the 10th purchased by Biman, will arrive in Bangladesh on Sept 12, said Farhat Hasan Jamil.

Hasina has named all 10 Boeing aircraft in Biman’s fleet. These are—Palki, Arun Alo, Akash Pradip, Ranga Probhat, Meghdut, Mayurponkhi, Akashbina, Hongshobolaka, Gangchil and Rajhongsho.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

PM inaugurates Biman’s ‘Gangchil’

Founder of Lion Air Group Rusdi Kirana walks with Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, as they inspect the facilities of Batam Aero Technic (BAT) at Hang Nadim International airport in Batam island, Indonesia, August 14, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M N Kanwa/ via REUTERS

More 737 MAX jets urgently required: Lion Air co-founder

FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2019. REUTERS

Jet Airways sale suffers setback

British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport in London last year. The airline cancelled flights to Cairo, a day after the British government warned of “a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation.” The New York Times

British airways suspend flights to Cairo

File Photo: A Jet2 aircraft taxis past British Airways aircraft at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in west London March 21, 2010. Reuters

Airline fines unruly passenger $106,000

FILE -- KLM airplanes at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, on Feb. 9, 2019. The Dutch airline KLM has found itself in the middle of a heated debate over breastfeeding in public, after the company said it might ask women to cover themselves while breastfeeding onboard if other passengers said they were offended. (Jussi Puikkonen/The New York Times)

Breastfeeding cover-up: Airline draws flak

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 airplane is seen after it overshot the runway while landing due to heavy rains at an airport in Mumbai, India Jul 2, 2019. REUTERS

SpiceJet technician dies at Kolkata airport

The ad was one of four Italian-language videos made to promote the airline’s recently announced nonstop flight from Rome to Washington. Alitalia

Alitalia criticised for ad with actor in blackface as Obama

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.