Home > Aviation

Jet Airways sale suffers setback as two potential investors back out

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Aug 2019 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 10:54 AM BdST

Creditors’ hopes of resurrecting India’s Jet Airways (JET.NS) and salvaging some value from the bankrupt airline were dealt a fresh blow on Monday as two potential investors said they were no longer interested in putting money into the business.

The billionaire head of Vedanta, Anil Agarwal, whose family trust Volcan Investment had said it was looking at taking a stake in Jet, backed out on Monday.

Etihad Airways, which already owns a minority stake in Jet, also said it was not interested in reinvesting in the airline.

The announcements are a setback for creditors hoping to recover a portion of the more than $3 billion that the airline owes to its lenders, lessors, staff and other suppliers.

“The EOI (expression of interest) for Jet Airways by Volcan was exploratory in nature. On further evaluation and considering other priorities, we intend to not pursue this further,” Volcan said in a brief statement, a day after it had disclosed it had submitted an EOI for the airline.

The firm declined to provide any detail on its reasoning.

Separately, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad said it was not interested in reinvesting in Jet because of unresolved issues concerning the Indian airline’s liabilities.

“Etihad remained engaged in the process, but despite the endeavors of everyone involved there remained very significant issues relating to Jet’s previous liabilities,” it said.

Etihad acquired a 24% stake in Jet in 2013, at a time when the carrier had needed significant financial support.

A total of three EOIs have been received for Jet after prospective bidders were invited to express interest, according to media reports.

With Volcan out, only two potential bidders likely remain in the fray.

Resolution professionals are examining the EOIs and are likely to announce the names that make the cut on Aug. 13, according to a source familiar with the matter. The only criterion for bidders is having a net worth of 10 billion Indian rupees ($140 million).

Prior to entering the bankruptcy court, Jet’s lenders had run a similar sale process that failed to attract any binding offers from bidders that met the cut-off criteria.

Some analysts are concerned the same problems are playing out again, further eroding any value left in Jet.

“Nothing has changed at all in the last few months, the Jet deal has been stuck in a limbo and we haven’t moved forward. We are again back to the EOI stage and uncertainty remains,” said an aviation analyst, requesting anonymity.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport in London last year. The airline cancelled flights to Cairo, a day after the British government warned of “a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation.” The New York Times

British airways suspend flights to Cairo

File Photo: A Jet2 aircraft taxis past British Airways aircraft at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in west London March 21, 2010. Reuters

Airline fines unruly passenger $106,000

FILE -- KLM airplanes at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, on Feb. 9, 2019. The Dutch airline KLM has found itself in the middle of a heated debate over breastfeeding in public, after the company said it might ask women to cover themselves while breastfeeding onboard if other passengers said they were offended. (Jussi Puikkonen/The New York Times)

Breastfeeding cover-up: Airline draws flak

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 airplane is seen after it overshot the runway while landing due to heavy rains at an airport in Mumbai, India Jul 2, 2019. REUTERS

SpiceJet technician dies at Kolkata airport

The ad was one of four Italian-language videos made to promote the airline’s recently announced nonstop flight from Rome to Washington. Alitalia

Alitalia criticised for ad with actor in blackface as Obama

FILE- The Boeing Dreamliner 787-10, at an unveiling attended by President Donald Trump, at Boeing’s facility in North Charleston, SC, Feb 17, 2017. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

Boeing Dreamliner plant faces inquiry

Biman leases another Boeing jet

The facade of Jewel and the control tower of Changi Airport are seen in Singapore, Apr 11, 2019. REUTERS

Drones disrupt flights in Singapore

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.