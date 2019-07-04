Home > Aviation

Crew restrains 'God' aboard Delta flight, returns to Puerto Rico

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Jul 2019 04:12 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 04:12 AM BdST

Delta Air Lines flight attendants restrained a passenger on a flight from Puerto Rico to New York after he shouted "I am God!" and claimed he would save the world, forcing the plane to return to the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rican police and the airline said on Wednesday.

Delta credited passengers with helping subdue the man who "became unruly on board."
 
Puerto Rican police then took custody of a man identified as Carlos Ramirez, 30, and the case was taken over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said in a statement.
 
The suspect "was aggressive and shouted 'I am God! San Juan is going to disappear tomorrow. I came to save the world and I am going to end terrorism,' and he also tried to enter the main cabin," the statement said.
 
The cockpit door remained closed and secured throughout the incident, Delta said.
 
"Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew of Delta flight 579," the airline said. "The flight attendant crew swiftly restrained the individual with help from some customers."
 
The flight ultimately arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport two hours late, Delta said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships
India batsman Rayudu retires
England reach semis

More stories

FILE- The Boeing Dreamliner 787-10, at an unveiling attended by President Donald Trump, at Boeing’s facility in North Charleston, SC, Feb 17, 2017. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

Boeing Dreamliner plant faces inquiry

Biman leases another Boeing jet

The facade of Jewel and the control tower of Changi Airport are seen in Singapore, Apr 11, 2019. REUTERS

Drones disrupt flights in Singapore

The United Airlines flight 627 plane is pictured disabled on the runway after its tires blew when it landed in New Jersey's Newark airport, US, June 15, 2019. REUTERS

United jet blows tires during landing

FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia, Feb 22, 2018. REUTERS

Air NZ drops tattoo ban

Biman plane makes emergency landing in Dhaka

Boeing's 737 Max 8 planes are worked on at the Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash., May 29, 2019. After Boeing removed one of the sensors from an automated flight system on its 737 Max, the jet’s designers and regulators still proceeded as if there would be two. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

The fatal flaws in Boeing jet design

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, US March 21, 2019. REUTERS

Boeing says 737 simulator software fixed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.