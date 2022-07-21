July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Baidu unveils autonomous vehicle without steering wheel

    China's search engine giant Baidu Inc on Thursday unveiled its new autonomous vehicle (AV) with a detachable steering wheel, with plans to put it to use for its robotaxi service in China next year.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 4:38 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 4:38 AM

    Cost per unit will drop to 250,000 yuan for the newmodel, compared with 480,000 yuan for the previous generation, Baidu said in astatement.

    “This massive cost reduction will enable us to deploytens of thousands of AVs across China," Baidu's chief executive Robin Lisaid at the Baidu World conference. "We are moving towards a future wheretaking a robotaxi will be half the cost of taking a taxi today.”

    The new vehicle will possess autonomous Level 4capabilities that need no human intervention, with 8 lidars and 12 camerasalongside the car. Lidars are detection systems, similar to radars, which usepulsed laser light rather than radio waves.

    The company did not disclose the manufacturer for thenew model.

    Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk said in a conferencewith investors in April that the company aims to start mass production of itsrobotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals in 2024, and predicted that arobotaxi ride will cost less than a bus ticket.

    Baidu's new autonomous vehicle (AV) Apollo RT6, with a detachable steering wheel, is seen on the sidelines of Baidu World Conference in Beijing, China July 20, 2022. REUTERS

    Alphabet Inc's Waymo also unveiled a robotaxi without a steering wheel last year,saying it planned to roll out its "fully autonomous vehicles" in theUS in the coming years.

    However, automakers and tech companies around theworld are still waiting for nods from regulators to deploy such vehicles in thereal world.

    The vehicle will hit the roads without a steeringwheel once Chinese authorities approve it, said Baidu Senior Vice President LiZhenyu at the conference, adding that the driving capability of Baidu's new AVcan match a skilled human driver with over 20 years of experience.

    Baidu, which launched its autonomous driving unitApollo established in 2017, is among a number of companies in China striving tomake mainstream use of autonomous vehicles a reality.

    Its rivals in this area include Pony.ai, backed byToyota Motor and WeRide, which has received investment from Nissan Motor and GuangzhouAutomobile Group.

    Apollo Go, Baidu's robotaxi service, has operated over1 million across 10 Chinese cities since its launch in 2020 and Baidu said inApril that it received permits to deploy robotaxis without humans in thedriving seat on open roads in Beijing.

    RELATED STORIES
    How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage
    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China.
    Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla
    Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla
    Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, which the South Korean automaker is betting will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by T ...
    India's Maruti Suzuki to phase out pure petrol-powered cars in 10 years
    Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will phase out vehicles that run completely on petrol in seven to ten years, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing a senior executive.
    Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers
    Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers
    Fifteen Black former or current employees at Tesla filed a lawsuit against the electric car maker on Thursday, alleging they were subjected to racial abuse and harassment at its factories.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher