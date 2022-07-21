Baidu unveils autonomous vehicle without steering wheel

Cost per unit will drop to 250,000 yuan for the newmodel, compared with 480,000 yuan for the previous generation, Baidu said in astatement.
“This massive cost reduction will enable us to deploytens of thousands of AVs across China," Baidu's chief executive Robin Lisaid at the Baidu World conference. "We are moving towards a future wheretaking a robotaxi will be half the cost of taking a taxi today.”
The new vehicle will possess autonomous Level 4capabilities that need no human intervention, with 8 lidars and 12 camerasalongside the car. Lidars are detection systems, similar to radars, which usepulsed laser light rather than radio waves.
The company did not disclose the manufacturer for thenew model.
Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk said in a conferencewith investors in April that the company aims to start mass production of itsrobotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals in 2024, and predicted that arobotaxi ride will cost less than a bus ticket.
However, automakers and tech companies around theworld are still waiting for nods from regulators to deploy such vehicles in thereal world.
The vehicle will hit the roads without a steeringwheel once Chinese authorities approve it, said Baidu Senior Vice President LiZhenyu at the conference, adding that the driving capability of Baidu's new AVcan match a skilled human driver with over 20 years of experience.
Baidu, which launched its autonomous driving unitApollo established in 2017, is among a number of companies in China striving tomake mainstream use of autonomous vehicles a reality.
Its rivals in this area include Pony.ai, backed byToyota Motor and WeRide, which has received investment from Nissan Motor and GuangzhouAutomobile Group.
Apollo Go, Baidu's robotaxi service, has operated over1 million across 10 Chinese cities since its launch in 2020 and Baidu said inApril that it received permits to deploy robotaxis without humans in thedriving seat on open roads in Beijing.