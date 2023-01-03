How JRR Tolkien defined modern fantasy fiction

His world of Middle Earth, which features in his three most famous works, remains extremely popular through movies and television today and is a striking act of creation. Incredible locations full of mysteries, legends, and songs fill the vast geographical space, making every inch of the map a cohesive and impressive part of the whole.

Creating, combining, and reinventing the characteristics of Nordic and Greek myths, he populated the world with distinctive and iconic visions of creatures such as Elves, Dwarves, Orcs, Hobbits, and Ents, each with their own histories and origins. Many of these creatures are still used, directly or indirectly, in many other fantasy worlds today.

Tolkien was also a polyglot, which meant that he was fluent in both real and fictional languages. He spoke about 15 languages and used to often construct more languages for the different peoples in his stories, adding a fascinatingly complex dimension to his works. At that time, few writers were willing to take such risks in envisioning a world of differing societies, systems of thought, and ways of life.