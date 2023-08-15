Mother of Bengal: an epic monologue (Fourth Episode)

Indira Gandhi of India came.

I asked Indiraji to remind him to eat timely and to take care of his health.

She remembered what I asked her to do.

Indiraji said to the man, 'You work all the time, don’t eat timely, don’t take care of your health – it is very bad!’

He became president, became prime minister; this is for the country men.

I never believed that I would be the state guest together with him.

He didn’t believe it either.

Our bond is of mind and of life.

He is the man of my heart.

I am the person of his heart.

And that is all.

We have no room for showing state culture.

He came home to 32 at the end of the day, after completing all of his duties in Ganabhaban or Bangabhaban all day and night.

He could do Bakshal; or whatever he wanted!

I will never change.

One day was in Ganabhaban, the next day was in Bangabhaban.

I didn’t have dreams like that.

I know how difficult it is to move.

My address was Tungipara and No. 32.

I needed nothing more than that.

May the country be well; my children have their own lives; my husband be well – this was my wish.

Let him be free from the grip of opportunists – was this what I expected?

'Hi Musa Bhai, please come, take Paan [betel leaf].’

My husband raised his head from the newspaper and said, 'Get a jar full of Paan, eat as much as you like.’

[Brass made jars of betel leaf will be set neatly containing Paan, nut, jorda, dokta, and tobacco-leaf]

I am a person of my environment.

A person does not step forward unless they are in danger.

I fought for cases, various needs, needs of the party, went door to door to get him and his party members out of jail, walked behind the lawyers.

It was the struggle of existence; struggle of living.

But on the stage, in front of lakhs of people!

No, I never thought I wanted any of this.

My mother in law didn’t make me like that, neither did my husband.

I didn’t want it either, never wanted it.

My husband requested so much that I had to go along with it.

That was for Indira Gandhi.

She tried her very best in lobbying all over the world, keeping her life at stake, keeping her country at stake to save my husband’s life; for the freedom of the people of our country.

I had to go along with it in honour of her.

I came into the public eye; stood on the stage.

Though I didn’t know this truth, my husband knows, Hasina knows – I know.

Various people from all parts were conspiring.

There were conflicts among relatives, among party workers.

They would bring the apocalypse!

There are many people who engage in conflicts; they don’t think about the country or the welfare of the people of the country.

How would he handle all of this?

I couldn’t bear it any more.

I couldn’t understand why and upon whose advice did he make Bakshal.

I couldn’t understand it.

I told him, `You should be in Ganabhaban with your accomplices, not here.’

This is a war-torn country; there were marks of destruction in the society, family, village and town –everywhere.

There was lamentation everywhere; the problems of the people were as big as mountains.

The man had to handle every nook and corner.

Among them was a group of people who just wanted things for themselves.

I see everything, hear everything; I don't tell anyone anything.

I could only talk to my husband at the dining table; after that, the crisis talks with him were never-ending.

People would come until midnight.

No one would be denied.

People would come from early in the morning; to the front of the gate, to the drawing room, the road outside the house, or the bank of the lake.

Of course, not everyone came just to get something out of self-interest or greed

Some would come only for the sake of love.

They always knew what we were up to – regardless of good or bad times.

I would recognize them.

They had my attention.

Their hearts would never be hurt..

I would be hurt if they were hurt.

I knew that the country would be free someday.

And freedom would come under the leadership of my husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The liberation would come under his leadership.

It was time for the change of fate.

That was more difficult.

I had taken an oath that I would serve the distressed mothers and sisters of the liberation war;

I would see to that they got treatment.

I would stand by their side; would give consolation to them.

I know how much the Pakistan army tortured our mothers and sisters; I kept their information in any way I could.

I want the tortured mothers and sisters to go back to their normal lives with honour.

I would give my heart and soul to them.

Who would come for them if I didn’t go?

Everybody should stand by their side from individual standpoints.

If this nation could hear their sighs and curses, it wouldn’t stand up straight with its head raised.

Their pain and misery hurt me immensely.

I can’t sleep when I remember their situation.

They are the mothers of our liberation, the symbol of the motherland of 1971.

To be continued …

[Translation: Debashish Deb; edited by Frank Bergsten]