Mother of Bengal: an epic monologue (Second Episode)

Second Episode
1944-1971
In the meantime my second child Kamal, the sunshine of my life, has come.
In 1949 he got the news of the birth from Kamal, when he was imprisoned.
The man is not concerned.
He’s not tense; he is relaxed, handing over the family burden on me.
He is for the country, for the people of the country.
I expect that as well.
Well, let him be busy with the country.
How can the country be free if everyone’s busy with their families?!
I am proud of this.
From home, I will support his strength all of my life.
Has two homes; one is jail and the other is at No. 32.
Where’s the chance for him to be plain?
He can rarely sleep at home.
Financial problems of various kinds – all to be attended to by me.
I’m not afraid, I won’t be worn out.
The man is the canopy of my world.
For this man, I could leave everything in my life behind.
The refrigerator in my house – my husband has brought from America.
I sold that refrigerator.
I told the children, cold water causes cough, could cause ache – it’s not healthy to drink cold water.
So, I hope I will sell it now.
I will not tell them that I’m in need of money.
I provide for the family as well as helping the leaders of Awami League.
A worker of the party is ill; I have to give him/her money.
I don’t want my children to know about the lack of money.
To avoid the lack of curry, I prepare hotchpotch as a variety of food.
The children are happy to eat this too.
My husband gets imprisoned year after year – organising a party without him, keeping the party going, communicating with him, one fabricated case against him after another– contesting all cases – I have to handle everything.
In 1953, Jamal was born.
Now, I must be of that man's help; I believe there is negligence
Returned to Dhaka; took a house at Rajani Chowdhury Lane at Gendaria.
His dream is to live on the land of Bangla as a man; not as Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist or Christian.
My husband became a minister again.
I don’t feel encouraged to be the minister’s wife..
The first time he became minister was very hard for me, for all of us.
The time when he lost his ministry was even more difficult.
The man went to Soviet and China.
The family has to be looked after by me.
After that, he gave up the ministry and became the General Secretary of the party.
Next to that he also became the chairman of the Tea Board.
Martial Law was promulgated, martial law of Ayub Khan.
Service of the Tea Board, and house – all lost at once.
The man was imprisoned.
We left the house.
Then we began looking for a house.
We got a notice to leave the house within three days.
Found a house at 76 Segun Bagicha.
That house was under construction; the rent was Tk 300 per month.
A music teacher and private tutor were told to leave.
Now, what do I say to the children?
I will teach them myself, and find a better tutor.
The children were convinced they heard something from me.
There were fourteen cases against my husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman;
These cases were not on him;
These cases were all on me;
Going to the lawyers;
Preparing papers;
Conveying order to party members;
Everything was in order.
But, the most difficult task was to raise money.
So many things were lost; stolen by others; things that were kept earlier, to somewhere else.
Many things had to be sold.
The Radiogram was a favourite to that man;
This was saved.
It’s the only companion in the loneliness
It's better, time passes listening to songs.
The man too sings Tagore’s song, murmuring.
This must be kept a secret.
The man got out of jail in 1961.
Politics was banned.
Service at insurance;
The man had only one duty, to go to the office and come home.
Money gave no headache;
Father and mother in laws would come to Dhaka.
Teachers started coming.
We started living at Dhanmondi 32 house in 1962.
The same year the man was arrested again.
Mr. Suhrawardi went to London in 1963 when sick, the man was with him.
Thereafter Mr Suhrawardi died in Beirut.
The lawyers were reluctant to handle the cases.
Some of them were unwilling due to fear.
What could I do?
Along with Mr. Moejuddin and Mr. Gazi I started raising money, travelling across Dhaka.
I kept running cases, and cared about the whereabouts of the party workers who were in danger.
Ayub-Monem wished to exploit this whole country while keeping this man behind the bars.
They would put down the 6 points movement.
What did they expect?
The man was in prison, and all the frightened workers would flee?
He was in prison, so what?
Everything carried on, according to his orders, everything carried on.
As I can understand him;
I can also understand the way people think
The people of the country would even die fighting for 6 points.
I was not one to give up the fight either.
I would face all kinds of adversities.
He would be free; all imprisoned party workers would be free.
Six points would win.
Members of the intelligence are still standing in front of the house.
No room to sit;
Storm, rain, sun;
Feeding etcetera was uncertain.
Call them; let them sit in our living room.
Give them snack water.
What else could they do?
They were also human beings!
Espionage was their service.
They comply with the order;
Getting paid for it, keeping the family going.
I can’t bear the sufferings of people as a human.
They might be spies;
I would still entertain them;
Don’t care about what could happen to us.
I know all the top leaders of the party.
Some of them are very timid.
I also know about their opportunistic characters.
They are trying their best to get him free on parole to send him to the meeting in Pakistan.
It can’t be done anyhow.
It’s a conspiracy of the ruling party.
Once he goes to Pakistan on parole, the anger of the people will subside.
On the other hand the prisoners will still remain behind the bars.
Thereafter all political prisoners will be punished as they wish.
If release is granted, it must be completely unconditional.
If he gets released on parole and then consults the leaders and the editors, whatever I think about it, the door to 32 Dhanmondi will be closed for him.
I’ll be sitting down taking Boti [sharp knife used to chop vegetables in the Bengali kitchen].
Wazed, let’s all move to cantonment.
Hey Hasu?
Yes mom!
Don’t be sad, It's not as the leaders say.
Nothing will happen to your father; he will be released today or tomorrow.
Their words will not come true.
They don't follow the pulse of the people.
The people of the country will never stop before the barrier.
The ruler’s throne has become unstable.
The release must take place
There is no alternative.
People of the country love my husband.
He is so popular!
This is my pride.
When does he have time to care about money and wealth?
I make a fund even while being in hardship so that he doesn’t face problems.
When he is well, I am well.
Who will be glad, who will be happy if he becomes successful!
I will protect him even if it would cost me my life.
Now I can remember the time of the Language Movement of 1952. He was in jail, then.
He was seriously ill. He put himself in the worst possible state by going on hunger strike.
No one understood how badly I felt when I saw him in such a condition.
`After receiving your letter, I realised that you would do something.
I was anxious to see you.
Who could I tell it to? Can’t tell Abba, it would be embarrassing!
Naser Bhai was not home.
Got the news in the paper, so I ignored the embarrassment and told Abba, just to take me there.
Abba started to prepare. We boarded our large boat with three boatmen.
Why did you starve?
Didn’t you think about any of us?
What if something happened to you?
How could I live taking these two feeding babies?
What happened to Hasina, Kamal?
You’ll say, we wouldn't have suffered from eating and drinking.
Do people settle for just food and drink?
And if you die, how would the movement for the country go on?’
To tell the truth, my husband surrendered to me.
He handed over the responsibility of the children to me.
I also decided not to be away from him anymore.
He was in Kalkata, we were in Tungipara.
This could not go on.
Thinking about this, I went to Dhaka.
Thereafter he became minister.
We got a house at number 3 in Mintu road.
After some time he lost ministry.
He was arrested.
We were out of the house with three days notice.
Thereafter nobody wanted to give us a home.
Thereafter, minister again.
Government house again.
He became general secretary of the party, leaving the ministry.
Leave the government house again.
These things were happening all the time.
Everything that happened and all the troubles kept crashing in on me.
Yet, I’m happy if it brings welfare to the people of the country, and if my husband can bring back the good luck of our countrymen.
I will raise my children with proper education; I will not let them be foppish.
Politics is banned.
Husband is in prison.
Selling ornaments, I am saving money for my family and for the case.
My husband has been released.
He has become involved in politics again.
He has declared Six Points.
Sheikh Mujib’s popularity is now at its peak.
Money
Ministry
Permit
Licence
Ayub Khan brought many leaders with him, providing facilities like these.
Only they couldn’t buy my husband.
They’ll never be able to buy him.
I know my husband.
He doesn’t back down from his ideals.
And I will never let him do so.
Six Points are the points of the freedom of Bangali.
I have seen so many Ayubism!
He tries to allure us with presentations through Fazlul Quader Chowdhury.
I laugh silently to myself.
Ayub’s condition is to abandon the demand of Six Points.
If so, my husband will get Tk 10 million and also a ministry.
It could even be as the governor of East Pakistan.
Sheikh Mujib, my husband, could form a provincial ministry with his own people.
49 percent shares of Gandhara Industries, when the money of these shares will be given to Ayub.
Hearing this proposal, Sheikh Mujib said, 'Let me talk to Hasu’s mother.’
He had fun! But, Fazlul Quader Choudhury could conceive the fun.
Mr. Chowdhury thought, 'The elephant has eaten half of the banana – the next half will also be eaten.’
After two days Mr. Chowdhury came to our house.
I was rude to him. I didn't spare him;
`Brother, I will ask you.
Ayub Khan wants to send Mujib to jail, I don’t care.
He wants to invade our house, it doesn’t make us sad.
We ask you, please don’t try to buy our minds.
Don’t try to make Sheikh Mujib into Monaem Khan.’
I was so rude to him!
He will understand now.
There is only man in our country to free us from torture-supress-jail-harassment.
He is none other than my husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He will be the envoy of freedom of the people of our country.
No criticism is a headache, no prejudice is a headache.
I know he will reach his goal.
He will find out the way of freedom for the people of this country.
'Go alone if no one comes when you call.’
[This song of Rabindranath tagore will be on play]
Even though my husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his party have decided to walk alone, progressive political leaders, intellectuals and students of this country have been behind him, responding to his call.
My husband Sheikh Mujibir Rahman has been arrested.
We have been homeless.
Our children have been discriminated against in education.
They have made all sorts of threats against our lives and livelihood.
I will face this strike and strike back.
Poet Sufia Kamal is like our elder sister.
Her house is also at 32 Dhanmondi.
Whenever the police take Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she rushes to our house after hearing the news.
She accompanies me, encourages me during hard times, tells me to be confident.
She has come today too.
The injustice concerning us, our country, my husband will end one day – certainly end.
Nobody can get permanent settlement while injustice continues being committed.
Silently, I will do my duty.
I will go ahead, sweeping away obstacles so that the followers won’t face any adversities or fall behind being hurt
I'll do the absolute best I can
My duty is to communicate with the workforce of Awami League and Chatraleague; and convey the direction of my husband Sheikh Mujib to them.
Managing the party and family, along with facing the cases, and working according to the directions of my husband for the movement of freeing the party men – everything has to be coordinated by me.
Who else is there?
Many have been arrested, many have absconded.
Some keep quiet, being afraid of the steamroller in the form of Ayub Khan.
Then again, when good days come, many of them will be in the frontline.
I don’t know, I haven’t been informed about everything, nothing will be understood by conceiving everything – nothing I will say.
My husband is not only mine – he’s the leader of all, he’s the great example of kindness; will make it all by himself.
The pace of his movement is like the songs of Rabi Thakur [Rabindranath Tagore].
If nobody comes hearing his call, he walks alone; everybody comes following his movement – this is his charisma.
He is a man of the power of attraction.
He is the harbinger of all, a place of confidence, hope and aspirations for the people of the country.
The Ayub government sent the leaders to jail.
My husband has addressed an audience there, and has been arrested.
Again I have brought him out of jail.
Again he addressed the meeting, again he was arrested.
This is going on all the time
The government is panicking about Six Points.
Six Points has rocked the throne of Ayub's government.
I have warned my husband earlier that he could be hurt in cases from which there would be no escape.
Don’t be afraid.
Don’t back down from your goal.
That’s it.
I was correct.
He has been made the number one defendant in the Agartala Conspiracy Case.
Now he has been confined in a room of the officer's mess of Cantonment Board.
There is no air!
Only a bulb is on.
Soldiers are always on watch.
I’ve got this information after the first three months of his confinement.
Before that, people didn’t even know where he was; or if he was alive or not.
There were many rumours in the air!
I guess that he is in captivity of the army when they come to interrogate me
They left with threats of taking me to the cantonment too, when they didn't get the answers they wanted from me.
My husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has no fear; nor does his wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.
They have to understand this.
They asked my daughter Hasina, `What type of daughter are you when you won't let your father agree?!
Do you want to see your mother as a widow??’
My daughter immediately replies, `I can see my mother as a widow; but my father can’t betray the people of Bengal.’
My words have come true.
Everybody has been released, cases have been withdrawn in accordance with my husband’s demands.
My husband was released today.
All leaders have been released.
In a grand reception my husband is titled Bangabandhu.
Taking this title he joined the round table conference with the government.
Now?
That iron man Ayub Khan resigned the chair and fled.
The triumph of truth is inevitable.
There is a song –
We shall overcome some day
[this song will be on play]
General Ayub left.
General Yahya has come.
Declaration if national election
I know my husband has become the symbol of the movement of freedom of people of the country.
His party Awami League will win the election.
He just has to stay healthy with the blessings of Almighty God and of the love of the people of the country.
My husband has been in jail permanently since May 1966.
Thereafter he became the main defendant in the Agartala Conspiracy case.
Relatives, political companions, students and labourers thought that Sheikh Saheb will not be released this time.
His life is doomed.
His family will be finished.
His politics will be finished.
But I, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, am not the person to give up.
Your apprehension will turn out false.
My force of assistants are young student leaders; they will shine like sparkle.
I’ll make them confident, with hope and aspirations.
Sheikh Saheb will be released.
His politics won’t be finished.
He will also be there.
His family will be there too.
In 1967 we solemnised the marriage of Hasina and Wazed Miah with several aspects in mind. He is a brilliant student – the elected VP of Fazlul Haque hall student union of Dhaka University.
The 7th June strike of 1968 must be successful.
So, we have to be clever in building a movement.
I leave the house and go to the houses of relatives.
Having arrived there, I have to change dresses – wearing sponge sandals and hood.
Have to deceive the spies.
Now the people can understand the Six Points.
People can’t be confused by this.
There is no power that can separate the people of this country from Six Points.
Now the Six Points are to be taken in One Point.
This One Point is the unconditional release of all political prisoners including Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
They must be released.
They will certainly be released.
Everything will be washed away in a massive upsurge.
There will only be one demand after the release of political prisoners; that is the freedom of this country.
Whatever you believe in, the freedom of this country is inevitable.
Threatening me won’t give any benefits to the ruler.
I have to get my husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman out of jail along with other prisoners.
The consequences will not be pleasant for those who are in power today.
Injustice can never be endless.
The martial law regime will not exist after facing the anger, demands and blessings of the people.
The freedom of the people of this country is inevitable.
I have no fear.
I will not give up my endeavours.
My husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has not betrayed the affection of the people of this country, he can do it; I will not betray either.
With the help of well-wishing expatriate Bengalis, I brought the internationally famous lawyer Sir Tomas William from London to move the Agartala Conspiracy Case.
I will face the case too.
I will continue the movement.
I will see the end of injustice.
My words have come true.
I forbade Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to join the round table conference at Rawalpindi on 17th February, discussing release on parole.
I wanted unconditional release.
Eventually, that has happened; all prisoners have been released.
Today, February 23, 1969, a mass of students have titled my husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as `Bangabandhu’ in a vast rally at Race Course Maidan.
There is a letter from my husband in my bag, luckily the letter was kept in a letter-bag; the band of hyenas has burnt letters, books, everything, along with all other materials.
[Renu will be reading the letter of Bangabandhu]
Dhaka Jail, 16/5/1959
Renu,
Accept my affection. You have come to meet me after Eid; didn’t bring the children; because you didn’t do Eid. Children didn’t do Eid either – that was very unexpected. Children want to be amused on Eid; because everybody does it. Do you realise how much they have been hurt?
Father and Mother will be concerned if they hear about it. Next time you come to see me, bring them. I can’t understand why you are worried. It’s uncertain when I will be released. Only you have to do is to educate our children. Write to my father if you need money. He could give you some now and then. Tell Hasina to read carefully. Kamal’s health is not well. Tell him to eat regularly. Take heed so that Jamal reads carefully and draws pictures regularly. Make sure that he will bring a picture this time when we meet; I will look. Rehana is very frisky. After a few days, send him to school with Jamal. If you have time, read a bit yourself. I would feel lonely in previous days; now I have got used to it. Don’t be worried. Take care of your health.
Yours Mujib
The man is like that by nature.
He wants to die before me.
What would I do if he dies before me!
To be continued …
[Translation: Debashish Deb; edited by Frank Bergsten]