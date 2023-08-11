Mother of Bengal: an epic monologue (Second Episode)

General Ayub left.

General Yahya has come.

Declaration if national election

I know my husband has become the symbol of the movement of freedom of people of the country.

His party Awami League will win the election.

He just has to stay healthy with the blessings of Almighty God and of the love of the people of the country.

My husband has been in jail permanently since May 1966.

Thereafter he became the main defendant in the Agartala Conspiracy case.

Relatives, political companions, students and labourers thought that Sheikh Saheb will not be released this time.

His life is doomed.

His family will be finished.

His politics will be finished.

But I, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, am not the person to give up.

Your apprehension will turn out false.

My force of assistants are young student leaders; they will shine like sparkle.

I’ll make them confident, with hope and aspirations.

Sheikh Saheb will be released.

His politics won’t be finished.

He will also be there.

His family will be there too.

In 1967 we solemnised the marriage of Hasina and Wazed Miah with several aspects in mind. He is a brilliant student – the elected VP of Fazlul Haque hall student union of Dhaka University.

The 7th June strike of 1968 must be successful.

So, we have to be clever in building a movement.

I leave the house and go to the houses of relatives.

Having arrived there, I have to change dresses – wearing sponge sandals and hood.

Have to deceive the spies.

Now the people can understand the Six Points.

People can’t be confused by this.

There is no power that can separate the people of this country from Six Points.

Now the Six Points are to be taken in One Point.

This One Point is the unconditional release of all political prisoners including Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They must be released.

They will certainly be released.

Everything will be washed away in a massive upsurge.

There will only be one demand after the release of political prisoners; that is the freedom of this country.

Whatever you believe in, the freedom of this country is inevitable.

Threatening me won’t give any benefits to the ruler.

I have to get my husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman out of jail along with other prisoners.

The consequences will not be pleasant for those who are in power today.

Injustice can never be endless.

The martial law regime will not exist after facing the anger, demands and blessings of the people.

The freedom of the people of this country is inevitable.

I have no fear.

I will not give up my endeavours.

My husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has not betrayed the affection of the people of this country, he can do it; I will not betray either.

With the help of well-wishing expatriate Bengalis, I brought the internationally famous lawyer Sir Tomas William from London to move the Agartala Conspiracy Case.

I will face the case too.

I will continue the movement.

I will see the end of injustice.

My words have come true.

I forbade Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to join the round table conference at Rawalpindi on 17th February, discussing release on parole.

I wanted unconditional release.

Eventually, that has happened; all prisoners have been released.

Today, February 23, 1969, a mass of students have titled my husband Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as `Bangabandhu’ in a vast rally at Race Course Maidan.

There is a letter from my husband in my bag, luckily the letter was kept in a letter-bag; the band of hyenas has burnt letters, books, everything, along with all other materials.

[Renu will be reading the letter of Bangabandhu]

Dhaka Jail, 16/5/1959

Renu,

Accept my affection. You have come to meet me after Eid; didn’t bring the children; because you didn’t do Eid. Children didn’t do Eid either – that was very unexpected. Children want to be amused on Eid; because everybody does it. Do you realise how much they have been hurt?

Father and Mother will be concerned if they hear about it. Next time you come to see me, bring them. I can’t understand why you are worried. It’s uncertain when I will be released. Only you have to do is to educate our children. Write to my father if you need money. He could give you some now and then. Tell Hasina to read carefully. Kamal’s health is not well. Tell him to eat regularly. Take heed so that Jamal reads carefully and draws pictures regularly. Make sure that he will bring a picture this time when we meet; I will look. Rehana is very frisky. After a few days, send him to school with Jamal. If you have time, read a bit yourself. I would feel lonely in previous days; now I have got used to it. Don’t be worried. Take care of your health.

Yours Mujib

The man is like that by nature.

He wants to die before me.

What would I do if he dies before me!



To be continued …



[Translation: Debashish Deb; edited by Frank Bergsten]