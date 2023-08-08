Mother of Bengal: an epic monologue (First Episode)

Preface

French translator Roland Ngwee Ngijol after completing translation of my epic monologue `Ami Sheikh Mujib’ [I am Sheikh Mujib] portraying the personality of the architect of our nation state Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, advised me to write another monologue depicting the personality of Renu, the wife of Sheikh Mujib. I promised Roland that I would do that. After that day I thought about it for about a year. I discussed it with lots of people; but nobody could add anything to say about this noble woman of history.

There are huge write-ups and memoirs on the great hero of the history of the birth of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; on the other hand, there are no original write-ups containing information about his wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. Bangamata herself felt comfortable doing the right thing at the right time being behind the veil, not being in focus. She was so unwilling to come into the public, breaking the veil.

It’s obvious that she is an inevitable noble at the centre of the epic, along with Bangabandhu in the grandiose history of the birth of Bangladesh. A sophisticated picture of the personality and psychology of Bangamata could be imagined from write-ups and memoirs of her husband Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, nuclear scientist M A Wazed Miah, Nilima Ibrahim, Sufia Kamal, A B M Musa, Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, Aminul Haque Badsha, Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, National Professor Rafiqul Islam, Baby Moudud and Syed Anwar Hossen as there is prevailing a bareness of fruitful scholarly research on our history and politics. I got notable help from the book `Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib’ edited by Khaleque Bin Joyenuddin and Malek Mahmud.

I have written the book ‘Mother of Bengal’ (Our Bangamata), an epic monologue of the exceptionally great woman of human history, with the help of my study-plan, imagination and history. This epic monologue is written for the young readers; at the same time it is a complete drama of single character producible in radio and theatre. -- Anisur Rahman