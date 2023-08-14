Mother of Bengal: an epic monologue (Third Episode)

Third Episode

1971

I can remember Hasina’s time of birth.

Hasina was born on Sept 28, 1947.

How happy everyone was!

Me too, when looking back.

That girl will be a mother now. Our situation is beyond description – no place to sit, food is uncertain, all of the family are scattered.

Parents in-law are in Tungipara.

Their misery will know no boundaries if the Hyenas attack them.

I don’t know where my husband is or how he is.

Will he be killed?

No, I don’t want to think such terrible thoughts.

Today I can remember very much that auspicious day.

The speech of 7th March; my husband was tense.

I asked, 'Why are you tense?’

He said, 'I am thinking about what I will tell the audience at today's rally.’

`Everybody is looking at me.

'They have to be given directions.’

I said, `Don’t be tense.

`Go there with a calm mind.

`Just tell them what you’re saying, there’s no point in thinking before.

`I know you’ll know exactly what to say.

`You will know what to say when you look at the people who are there.

`Beware, people are in front of you and bullets are behind you.

`Only you can do what your mind wants.’

[Sheikh Fazilatunnesa is entering into the room talking to herself; Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is sitting on the dining table]

Today is March 23; how many days has it been?

You have discussed for so many days, but told me nothing about the result.

But remember, if you compromise, people of the country will be angry with you.

On the other hand, the army of Yahiya Khan will kill you at any given time.

People want freedom.

The night of March 25; at 12.1 O-clock suddenly I saw some army men wearing helmets entering into the No. 32.

There was relentless firing.

We were all in Kamal’s room.

My husband stepped in front and said, `I am here. Shoot me.’

They said they had come to arrest Bangabandhu.

I packed his suitcase;

Inserted Duri in the pyjama;

A number of pipes for smoking, pot of tobacco.

We left the rented house of Malibagh Chowdhury Para.

What more could we do?

They are afraid of us; we are the family of Sheikh Mujib.

The army will burn our house down to ashes.

The army blazed after we had left the area.

Now Badrunnesa Ahmed gave us shelter on their ground floor.

We had nothing.

The neighbours have helped and given us many things.

Plate, cauldron – we got nothing with us.

We are not safe here either.

Even though this house is not visible from the main road, a devoted man of my husband gave away the address to the military.

The military came and took all of us.

Now our confinement starts at No. 26 of road No. 18 of Dhanmondi.