3 things that shook the art world in 2022

AI art gained broad popularity in 2022. With the sudden eruption of Dall-E 2 around early November, people began to look further into AI art.

Art created through artificial intelligence has been around since the 1990s, but the Dall-E 2 is something different. What fascinates everyone is its ability to create unique yet hyper-realistic art. All a user has to do is to put a prompt in the box, and the AI will generate a unique art piece following the prompt in under a minute.

While amazing, the issue of AI raises major questions - who is the artist here? Is it the people who developed the programme? Is it the person who provided the prompt? Or is the AI itself responsible for its creations?

Everyone will have different opinions. However, in my view, the artist is the AI itself, as a teacher at Jahangirnagar University helped me conclude.

The logic behind this is simple. Think of an artist. An artist, as a human being, is born from their parents. Without their parents, they would not exist. Similarly, without those who made Dall-E 2, the programme wouldn’t exist. Also, an artist creates art by gathering information or inspiration from their surroundings. It is impossible for an art piece to have no external influence in any way. Even if it's Frank Stella’s nonrepresentational art, it, in one way or another, was inspired by something he saw, felt, or thought. This is similar to the prompt you need to input to get an AI to generate art.

This is why, in my opinion, the AI itself is the artist behind the art. This understanding also shows that an artist doesn’t necessarily have to be human.

But this conclusion raises even more questions about the value of art, the artist, and our relationships with both.