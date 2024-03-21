    বাংলা

    Ancient humans had piercings just like us, archaeologists in Turkey find

    Humans have been piercing their bodies since prehistoric times and thinking about self-image, archaeologists in Turkey say

    Ece ToksabayReuters
    Published : 21 March 2024, 06:43 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 06:43 AM

    Stone ornaments found around the mouths and ears of skeletons at an 11,000-year-old burial site in southeast Turkey prove that humans have been piercing their bodies since prehistoric times and thinking about self-image, archaeologists said.

    Although small, thin and pointed stones have been found on several digs in the Fertile Crescent, which includes parts of modern-day Turkey and Iraq, and which is where ancient humans settled to farm, it was not known what they were used for - until now.

    "None of them have ever been found on the bodies in their original locations," said Emma Louise Baysal, a professor of archaeology at Ankara University, who co-authored an article on the ornaments.

    But at the Boncuklu Tarla site, "we have them all on the skeletons very close to the ear holes, to the lips," she said, allowing experts to conclude for the first time they would definitely be used as piercings.

    Some wear on the lower teeth of the skulls also showed that the individuals would have had lower lip piercings when alive.

    "I think it shows we share similar concerns with the way that we look and that these people were also thinking hard about how they presented themselves to the world," she said.

    The site was established around 11,000 years ago by a group of hunter-gatherers, who gradually settled. Excavations are continuing at Boncuklu Tarla (Beaded Field), named after local farmers who found thousands of beads, and where over 100,000 artefacts have been unearthed to date.

    The excavations not only show how early societies formed but also highlight striking similarities between modern humans and Neolithic people, highlighting lives we can empathise with, Baysal said.

    "When you put on ornaments, particularly on your face, you can't see them, other people can see them. And you're projecting an image to other people."

    "It shows that we are, in many ways, very similar."

    RELATED STORIES
    Students and supporters of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) take part in a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Kochi, India, Mar 12, 2024.
    US, UN concerned about India's citizenship law
    The law facilitates citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Muslim-majority South Asian nations Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan
    Tourists take a picture in front of the Matterhorn mountain at the Gornergrat in Zermatt, Switzerland Jun 2, 2019.
    Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland
    A search is still on for the sixth skier, police say
    Emma Stone accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for "Poor Things" during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.
    Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
    Stone has said the role of Bella Baxter was her favorite of her career
    Owner Andrea holds Coco the cat, a survivor of the February 22 Valencia apartment block fire, after firefighters found it in the burned building eight days later in Valencia, Spain Mar 1, 2024.
    Unlikely survivor Coco the cat found 8 days after Spain fire
    Named Coco, the feline is reunited with tearful owner Andrea Rubio - who had given up all hope that her beloved pet had survived the blaze

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp