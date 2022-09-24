Moscow 'not threatening anyone' with nuclear weapons: Russia's Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow was not threatening anybody with nuclear weapons, and that open confrontation with the United States and NATO was not in Russia's interests, state news agencies reported.

"We are not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons," the Interfax agency quoted Ryabkov as saying at a conference on Friday. "The criteria for their use are outlined in Russia's military doctrine."

President Vladimir Putin this week told the West he was "not bluffing" when he said would use nuclear weapons if Russia's territorial integrity was threatened.

Four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine are staging referendums this weekend on whether to join Russia. Putin has said he supports the move, which has raised the prospect of Russia formally annexing another 15% of Ukraine's territory.